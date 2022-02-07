Robert Easter Jr expected to survive after being shot three times

February 7th, 2022

Jose Pineiro

Former lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr. will survive after being shot three times in an attempted robbery.

Reports in his home city suggest that Easter got set upon only and hit by three bullets. Further reports state the boxer’s arm took the brunt of the damage.

The 31-year-old will undergo surgery, Toledo’s WTOL 11 Network, who first broke the news in Ohio. The incident happened in Cincinnati on Sunday night.

Father Robert Easter Sr. confirmed his son was confronted about 6:30 p.m. by a group of males who demanded cash.

Whether his boxing career is under threat once recovered is as yet unknown at this time.

Fans sent wishes to Easter as he lay in hospital.

“Prayers up to Robert Easter Jr. When will we stop hurting each other, man. Hopefully, one day,” said one.

Another added: “Prayers go out to Robert Easter Jr. for a complete recovery.”

ROBERT EASTER JR

Bursting onto the scene in 2016 with victory over Richard Commey for the vacant IBF lightweight title, Easter defended the red belt three times.

Luis Cruz, Denis Shafikov, and Javier Fortuna lost via decision against Easter before the champion attempted a unification with Mikey Garcia in 2018.

On this occasion, Easter lost convincingly on the cards. In almost four years since then, Easter has fought just three times.

The first was another unification against Rances Barthelemy. It ended in a controversial draw with the WBO and WBA straps up for grabs.

Since then, his two bouts, victories against Adrian Granados and Ryan Martin in late 2019 and 2021, were non-title.

At the time of his shooting, Easter holds a record of 23-1-1.

WBN would like to express our wishes that Robert Easter Jr. makes a full recovery and can compete again in the future.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.