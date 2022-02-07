Not Very Feel: Oleksandr Usyk misses absolute sitter on pro football debut

February 7th, 2022

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk missed an absolute howler as the Ukrainian technician debuted in professional football.

The current IBF, WBA, and WBO champion came on as a substitute for Ukrainian second-tier side FC Polissya Zhytomyr in a friendly recently. Sadly for Usyk, his magic moment turned into a nightmare.

Just yards out and with the goal at his mercy, Usyk engaged in a fresh-air shot that unfortunately went viral on social media.

Fluffing his lines at the vital moment, ‘Mr. I am Feel’ was lucky his team beat Veres Rivne 2-1 in the match.

Usyk went some way to making up for his feeble effort with a mazy run a short time later. He was eventually brought down for a free kick and saw the tackle from behind as just part of the game.

A man of all talents! Oleksandr Usyk made his professional football debut for Ukrainian second division team FC Polissya in a friendly today… 🤣 𝙑𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙁𝙚𝙚𝙡! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/8W5hU9Rtvu — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 4, 2022

OLEKSANDR USYK FUTURE

Meanwhile, Usyk is still trying to arrange a rematch with Anthony Joshua for the spring or summer of this year. His career is currently on hold due to Joshua’s attempts to step aside and allow Usyk to fight Tyson Fury.

That’s now fallen apart as Fury will fight Dillian Whyte. This scenario leaves Usyk and AJ to sort out the mess left.

Will Joshua accept the second fight or not – that is the big question as reports continue that the Briton isn’t quite ready.

Talk of a warm-up or a longer delay until the summer has hit preparations for both men. Usyk should be fine, though, as he can focus on his football career while Joshua makes up his mind.

If they do meet, it’s looking likelier to be May or June at a stadium in the UK.

Rival Tyson Fury believes Joshua’s time in the sport ends whether he faces Usyk or decides to pursue Deontay Wilder again.

“Do I think he’s a great fighter? Hell no. He’s a useless bum,” Fury told ESPN. “He fought a boxer half his weight, a foot shorter than him, and got outboxed.

“He’s a useless old bum and won’t get past Oleksandr Usyk in his next fight. His career’s over.”

Fury also stated that his most recent opponent Wilder would stop AJ in three rounds.

