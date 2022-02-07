43-0 Golden Boy star denies ‘unsubstantiated Bivol claim’, wants deal now

Golden Boy star Gilberto Ramirez hopes Dmitry Bivol agrees to fight him once and for all as he chases the most remarkable record in all of boxing.

Ramirez is currently at 43-0 with 29 KO’s, just seven wins from equaling the 50-0 marker held by the great Floyd Mayweather.

But back in December, right after “Zurdo” stopped Yunieski Gonzalez to become the mandatory challenger for World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight world super champion, Dmitry Bivol surprisingly went dark.

Recently, he made an unsubstantiated claim that “Zurdo” had turned down an offer to fight him.

Bivol got quoted in a recent report, which was also picked up by other media outlets, saying, “I know for a fact that my team did offer Team Ramirez to fight me December 11th in Russia.

“The purse offered was about the same as what I got offered to fight him on a (Golden Boy Promotions) show. He rejected the offer.”

Countering his response, Ramirez said: “I don’t know why he’s saying they offered a fight to me. He must be really confused.

“To be clear, there was never a contract that got sent to my team or Golden Boy for a fight. Unlike how a contract got delivered to him and his team from Golden Boy for the December bout.

“I’m confused why he continues to be a pawn and create false narratives and tries everything to hide from this fight.

“It’s just a matter of time before that belt comes to where it belongs.”

GOLDEN BOY STAR

Ramirez is the first Mexican to capture the World super middleweight title. He is also a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) champion.

The undefeated contender earned his title shot against Bivol by winning his WBA title eliminator versus Gonzalez.

“After Bivol, Joe Smith is my next target. He has my belt (WBO) that I had at 168 pounds,” Ramirez remarked.

“I am the best light heavyweight out there, and it’s not even close. There’s a reason why these champs are scared to call my name. But soon they won’t have a choice.

“I would end Smith in less than six rounds.”

Bivol is said to be on a four-man Canelo shortlist for May 7th. Reports suggest Ilunga Makabu, Jermall Charlo, and Gennadiy Golovkin make up the other three.

