Eddie Hearn out, Sky Sports replacement in for Fury vs Whyte talks

February 7th, 2022

Eddie Hearn is nothing to do with the most significant heavyweight fight on UK soil between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, claims his rival.

Frank Warren urged the media to stop wasting their time asking Hearn for information on Fury vs. Whyte as the Matchroom boss is not involved.

Revelations are now common-knowledge that his replacement at Sky Sports, Ben Shalom, is more involved than he is despite no initial ties to either man.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Warren was first to clarify the situation.

“I’m not sure why interviewers keep asking Eddie Hearn for details about the fight as it has absolutely nothing to do with him.

“Unless Dillian tells us otherwise, Matchroom is not representing Whyte for this fight. We will continue working on finalizing everything through the parties Whyte wants, which is not Matchroom.

“If Matchroom wanted to be involved, then they should have bid more money.”

Warren added: “We are in contact with Whyte’s lawyer and are confident he will sign soon to face the Gypsy King.

“Why wouldn’t Whyte want to take this fight for the WBC heavyweight title?

“He’s getting paid a hell of a lot of money for it, and it is his chance to fight for a major belt against the best on the planet.”

On Hearn’s replacement at Sky Sports after he went to DAZN – Shalom, being part of Whyte’s discussions, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Myself and Dillian and Dillian’s team, we get on.

“We trust each other type of thing. They wanted a little support in that fight. I wanted to help out where I could.

“Obviously, I don’t have any sort of animosity with the Warrens, and I’m very close with Top Rank.

“I think Sky can play a big part in the fight as well. It made sense that I could help, where I could, once the step aside fell apart.

“It was then time to negotiate and see what was the best deal we could possibly get for Dillian.”

EDDIE HEARN

It’s a kick in the teeth for Hearn, who always took pride in stating he had the top heavyweight in Great Britain.

With Anthony Joshua now out of the title picture – until he agrees to fight Oleksandr Usyk again, the focus is on Whyte.

‘The BodySnatcher’ has always enjoyed a tumultuous relationship with Hearn.

