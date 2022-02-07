Second generation helping of Benn vs Eubank saga ruled out – for now

February 7th, 2022

Chris Eubank Jr. has ruled out another installment of the Benn vs. Eubank saga until welterweight Conor Benn “fills out a little bit” more.

Middleweight Eubank, who has fought as high as a super middleweight, feels the gulf in poundage is too severe for the pair to clash now.

Following his win over Liam Williams on Saturday night, Eubank got asked whether the Benn fight could happen. It eventually comes on the back of a great rivalry through the 1990s between father Chris Sr. and Conor’s dad Nigel.

Both are British legends in their own right.

“It’s a fight that would be massive. It’d be crazy. It’s two legends and their sons fighting each other,” Eubank Jr. pointed out.

“In a couple of years, when Benn fills out a little bit, we can get it on. Not right now.”

On his win over Williams, who got floored four times on his way to a one-sided triumph, Eubank said: “I wanted to teach this man a lesson.

“He’d said some very menacing things to me. I thought, ‘I don’t even wanna knock this guy out in the first round. But I want to punish him.’

“I want to get people like that out of boxing.”

EUBANK JR

Many options present themselves to the son of a legend now that he’s featured on Sky Sports again. Gennadiy Golovkin, Billy Joe Saunders, and several other names are currently in the frame.

However, Jr. got linked to a fight with Kell Brook, who has experience at the 160-pound limit against GGG.

Should Brook come through Amir Khan on February 19th, a massive all-British blockbuster could be on the cards for the O2 Arena.

A lack of UK talent could see the pair agree on a catchweight at the very limit of Eubank’s boiling-down capabilities.

Unfortunately for the Sheffield man, Khan is the favorite to end Brook’s career at Manchester Arena.

