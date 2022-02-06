Jenkins stuns Indongo, Robinson’s son shocked, Wallin and Dubois win

February 6th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

On Saturday night, Chris Jenkins stunned former unified super-lightweight champion Julius Indongo at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

The evening’s first Welshman to enter the ring, local man Jenkins got raucous support from the partisan crowd when he entered the ring.

He rewarded them with a challenging and gritty display, out-working Indongo over the duration.

Nowhere near the champion he was when claiming two belts at 140 pounds, Indongo has to think about his future seriously.

Jenkins suffered a suspected broken hand at some point during the fight.

ROBINSON

In a tough six-rounder, Steve ‘USSR’ Robinson suffered a shock loss to Shane Gill.

The son of Welsh legend Steve Robinson of Prince Naseem Hamed fame lost for the first time in his career.

Despite controlling the bout early on, Gill came on strong in the mid-rounds and rocked Robinson with some heavy shots.

WALLIN

In a heavyweight contest to blow off the cobwebs, former Tyson Fury opponent Otto Wallin made a rare appearance in the UK.

The Swedish heavyweight contender, featuring via Salita Promotions, defeated Poland’s tough Kamil Sokolowski on points on his British debut.

After nearly upsetting Fury in September 2019 due to a cut in Las Vegas, Wallin is looking to get back into the world heavyweight title scene.

A title shot seems miles away for Wallin. The situation arose after Dillian Whyte pulled out of their fight to focus on a mandatory fight with Fury.

DUBOIS

Top prospect and Olympic champion Caroline Dubois entered the professional ranks in style at the lightweight limit.

The sister of heavyweight bruiser Daniel Dubois dominated valiant journeywoman Vaida Masiokaite over six rounds.

She secured the first win of what promises to be a standout professional career moving forward potentially.

“As debuts go, what a statement. Caroline hasn’t boxed since the Olympics, which was a new experience.

“There were nerves. She handled it amazingly,” said her trainer Shane McGuigan, son of all-time great Barry McGuigan.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Furthermore, follow on social media @worldboxingnews.