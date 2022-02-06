Savannah Marshall ‘falls asleep’, trades words after Claressa Shields UD

After watching the American’s UK debut, Savannah Marshall pretended to fall asleep before trading angry words with Claressa Shields.

Shields retained her collection of world titles when she outclassed challenger Ema Kozin over ten rounds, coming close to stopping the fight at times.

The boxing superstar, who calls herself the “G. W.O.A.T.” [Greatest Women Of All Time], successfully defended her WBC/WBA/IBF Middleweight world titles.

Saturday night, the event occurred as Shields won a unanimous decision victory over unbeaten top-rated challenger Ema Kozin.

Flint’s finest dominated the action on her way to a clean sweep on the judges’ scorecards. All three saw the fight 100-90 for boxing’s only two-division undisputed champion.

With WBO Middleweight Champion Savannah Marshall ringside, Shields moved one step closer to a highly-anticipated grudge match against Marshall later this year.

Marshall owns an amateur victory over Shields. Shields has only ever suffered a boxing defeat in the amateur ranks.

The pair engaged in a fraught war of words in front of the Sky cameras during the interview.

CLARESSA SHIELDS DOMINATION

Going back to the fight, machine-gunning flurries of straights and then hitting the body with hooks, Shields was punishing Kozin through the battle.

Kozin was hurt several times but hung in there, despite Shields increasingly risking in search of the stoppage.

“I thought there were plenty of moments where the referee should have stopped it,” Shields said. “I give myself an A-. The only thing I didn’t do was get the damn knockout!

“She took six, seven, eight shots without responding. I thought her corner might have stopped it.”

SAVANNAH MARSHALL

After the bout concluded, Shields’ arch-rival Marshall was on hand to offer her some robust criticism. “If you perform like that against me, I’ll absolutely wipe the floor with you,” she told her American antagonist.

Shields responded with abuse. It resulted in an exchange of words between the pair at ringside, live on Sky Sports.

If Marshall successfully defends her WBO title later this year, Sky Sports will set the stage for the two to face off at last.

Marshall is the only fighter in the world to hold a win over Shields from their amateur days. A rematch in the professional ranks would be perhaps the biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing.

