Chris Eubank Jr. admits BITING Liam Williams as HARD as he could

February 6th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

Chris Eubank Jr. has admitted biting rival Liam Williams on the way to a unanimous decision at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

Dominating the fight and toying with Williams at times, Eubank Jr saw a 116-109, 116-108, and 117-109 victory.

The result was inevitable – a unanimous decision win for Eubank on every card.

Tensions were high between the pair throughout. There was a lot of jostling and butting in the clinches.

At the end of the third, Eubank landed a hard right hand after the bell had gone, raising those tensions still further.

CHRIS EUBANK JR BITE

During the fight, and not noticed by the Sky Sports commentators, Eubank says he had more than a nibble at Williams.

“With the number of headlocks and headbutts [I got frustrated]. Williams put his arm around my neck, and his glove was close to my mouth. I gave it a bite as hard as I could.

“Headbutts, headlocks… I am surprised Liam Williams didn’t get disqualified. But I took it like a man, and I punished him like I said I would. It was a fun night.

“I think I showed some of my critics a different side to me. But if he’s going fight dirty against me, then I’m going to fight dirty against him.”

Eubank Jr. added on the manner of his triumph: “I am happy with the performance.

“I wanted to teach that man a lesson. He said some quite menacing things to me in the lead-up to this fight.”

Explaining why the fight went past six rounds when it looked as though Williams could get stopped at will, the son of a legend stated: I wanted to punish him.

“I didn’t want to knock him out in one round. I wanted to punish him.

NO DANGER

“There was no danger. If I had stepped on the gas at any point in the fight, Williams would have been gone.

“There are levels to this game. Don’t be a big mouth against guys you can get hurt against.”

Fights against Conor Benn, Kell Brook, and Gennadiy Golovkin were all mentioned in the aftermath for Eubank Jr.

Williams is getting pulled by the British Boxing Board of Control over threats to kill his opponent. Maybe Eubank will also face action after his admission of biting?

