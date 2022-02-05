Boxing community asked for help as stricken Moises Fuentes struggles

February 5th, 2022

The World Boxing Council has called on the boxing community to help ex-world champion Moises Fuentes and his young family.

Fuentes was the epitome of a champion, gentleman, and injury ended a hero before his career badly in 2021.

The WBC now hopes boxing can dig deep and eradicate these challenging times for Fuentes moving forward.

“On October 16th, 2021, Former Champion Moises Fuentes suffered a KO loss in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico resulting in a blood clot on his brain,” outlined the WBC.

“He underwent emergency surgery in Cancun and since then was transferred to Mexico City for care and rehabilitation.

“Moises Fuentes was the sole provider for his wife Janine Martinez Osorio, children Moises Fuentes Martinez (7) and Santiago Fuentes Martinez (5).

“At this time, we are asking for support from the Boxing community, our friends, and WBC family to help his family.

CONTRIBUTE

“His wife and children are going through financial and emotional hardship during this pandemic. We ask for you to help with as little as you can contribute.

“Please help us share this information with your friends and family.

“May God bless you all, and we will keep praying for Champion Moises Fuentes’ recovery.”

Anyone can donate to the Moi Fuentes cause by clicking HERE.

