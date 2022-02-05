Featherweight with 33-0, 26 KO’s record continues ominous rise

February 5th, 2022

Boxer Abel Mendoza from El Paso, Texas is the newest top prospect in the featherweight division of Boxing. Is now ranked 25 in the United States with his perfect record of 33-0, which includes 26 knockouts.

With his perfect record he has managed to do it all on his own with no manger or promotional company. He’s done it while also taking classes as Odessa College, and helping his community as a mentor.

Mendoza grew up in Pecos and Odessa, and was introduced to boxing by his father when he was 8 years old. He says his mother grew up on a ranch in Mexico, and was unable to attend college. By becoming a professional fighter and college student, Mendoza says he’s trying to live out both of his parents’ dreams.

Mendoza has won the WBC regional feather title, American Boxing Federation Continental American Feather title, and other multiple titles. Mendoza is looking to work with the top promotional companies in the United States to make big fights happens. He has been approached by various promotional companies including Don King Productions.

Mendoza states “I want big fights, such as Leo Santa Cruz, Gary Russell Jr. and a Mark Magyaso type of fight. I’m ready and hungry for all the top fighters in my division”. Look out for Mendoza as he fights for his 34th win the end of February 2022. Follow Mendoza on IG: @IAMKingAbel & On Facebook.