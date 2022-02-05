‘Wooden legs’ Chris Eubank Jr. trains with chickens, snakes, and raccoons

February 5th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

Ahead of his clash with Liam Williams, Chris Eubank Jr. has revealed his unusual training partners alongside coach Roy Jones Jr.

The son of a legend has been honing his skills on the property of legend Jones Jr. which features some unorthodox methods.

“I didn’t spend a year and a half on a farm with chickens and snakes and raccoons training for nothing,” said Eubank Jr.

“We’re on our way to cleaning up the middleweight division, and Liam Williams is the next man in front of me.

“I’m going to take him out. All that matters is what’s going to happen on the night. That’s me standing over him and looking down.

“I’ll be raising my fists as he gets counted out. It’s going to be a hell of a fight,” he added.

Jones Jr. spoke highly of his protege: There’s a difference between good fighters and great fighters.

“When you can change those gears and go to that next level, that makes you a great fighter, and that’s what I’ve seen in Chris Eubank Jr.”

Williams had a derogatory name for Eubank Jr. – possibly something the middleweight contender has never encountered before.

“He’s mentally tough, he takes a good shot, but his legs are very robotic. He moves like he’s got wooden legs.

“I think my skill set is a lot better. We’re going to find out on a Saturday.”

On how he plans to win in front of his home fans, the Welshman said: “It’s an unbelievable opportunity to fight here in Cardiff in such a high-level fight against Chris.

“I’m just so excited to put an end to this guy, drop him down a few levels. You’ll realize his level after this fight.

“I believe I’ve got the power to stop him and knock him out.

“Whether I will or not, I don’t know because it’s going to be one of the top fights it’s going to be, it’s going to be very intense. But I do hope to knock him out.”

CHRIS EUBANK JR LEVELS

Kalle Sauerland of Wasserman Boxing and promoter of Chris Eubank Jr. added his views.

“It kicks off what is a fantastic February for British boxing. This fight leads us to the next level, that level of the Golovkins, that level of the World Championships.

“This is not looking past Liam. I think he will bring a very tough fight on Saturday night.

“I think it’s going to be a treat for the fans. Chris is not afraid of the Dragon’s Lair, and I think we’re going to see a grandstand performance.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.