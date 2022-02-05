Chris Eubank Jr. heads into Liam Williams territory for Sky Sports grudge match

February 5th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

Chris Eubank Jr got a small taste of the welcome which awaits him when he enters the dragon’s lair at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena tomorrow night to do battle with local hero Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams.

The two are headlining tonight’s BOXXER card, co-promoted with Wasserman Boxing, and their fight airs live and exclusively across the UK on Sky Sports.

When Eubank entered the Assembly Room at Cardiff City Hall for a final face-off with Williams, he was met with boos and hisses from the fans who had packed into the venue to support their countryman.

Those sounds will be amplified thousands of times over when Eubank makes his walk to the ring tonight in front a sold-out arena, as most of the seats have been bought by Welsh fans who will be making their support for Williams vocally known.

As the two squared off today, Williams was keeping up a stream of inaudible but passionate invective. He and Eubank declined afterwards to reveal what had been said, but Williams did have a simple prediction to offer.

“I’m going to smash this guy to pieces. He’s getting done, bad.,” he said.

Eubank was more elaborate in his final comments on the eve of battle. He said that the bad blood between him and Williams would not result in him losing his temper in the ring and that he wants to send a message to the world’s middleweights with his performance tomorrow night.

“The talk is done, we’ve got 24 hours to go. I know what’s going to happen, the real boxing fans know what’s going to happen. It’s going to be a hell of a fight. [But] I’m a professional, there is no red mist – I’m thinking at all times and I’m doing what I need to do to win,“ he said.

“I’m going out there to make a big statement and the way that I’m going to do it will cause serious issues in the middleweight division. It will send a message to all the middleweight champions out there and then I’m coming for their belts.”

Also facing off today for the final time were Claressa Shields and Ema Kozin. Shields is defending her WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring female middleweight titles as she eyes a superfight showdown with arch-rival Savannah Marshall later this year.