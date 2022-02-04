Fury vs Whyte: World Boxing Council bonus in escrow but no contracts yet

February 4th, 2022

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed that the sanctioning body received the winner bonus for Fury vs Whyte.

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will collide for the WBC heavyweight title provided a signed contract gets produced by the end of this month.

Frank Warren and Top Rank posted a massive purse bid of over $41 million. It ensured both boxers would get paid amazingly for their participation.

However, Whyte is currently suing the WBC over the 80-20 purse split percentage that could mean he gets another twenty-five percent of the pot if successful.

The mandatory challenger has hardly spoken since the bids went in and guaranteed him a career-high purse of over $7 million. This scenario has caused unrest in the Fury camp as they could doubt the fight getting completed.

Whyte’s rival Joe Joyce has already informed Warren that he will step in if the fight collapses over money.

FURY vs WHYTE

In the meantime, Fury vs Whyte is one step closer to taking place as the ten percent bonus fee is now in escrow with the WBC. Contracts for the fight are yet to get handed in, though.

Sulaiman stated: “The WBC has received the 10% deposit as per our rules for the record-breaking purse bid of $41,025,000 for Furyvs Whyte.

“The next step is site and date confirmation. Then signed contracts by both fighters.”

Whoever comes out on top if they meet will then pocket the $4 million on top of their original paycheck.

The bid shattered the previous record set by Wladimir Klitschko vs. Alexander Povetkin set in 2013. Vlad Hrunov shocked the world by paying $23 million to promote the fight.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL BID

Even the losing World Boxing Council bid made by Eddie Hearn for Fury vs White blew Hrunov out of the water.

Speaking this week about missing out, the Matchroom boss didn’t seem concerned.

“We would have lost a lot of money. [Tyson Fury] probably wouldn’t have taken the fight [if we’d won],” Hearn told MMA Fighting.

“We don’t get on all the time. I have a lot of respect for him, but you never know what you’re going to get.

“Of course, I’d like to have promoted the fight. But you have to put a number which you’re prepared to lose.”

Giving Frank Warren and Bob Arum a little elbow in the ribs, Hearn added: “The minute you start acting on ego is the minute you make a catastrophic error.

“It could cost you millions of dollars. I don’t play that game.”

