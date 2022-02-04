Samuel Vargas fights Przemyslaw Runowski on March 13

February 4th, 2022

All action welterweight Samuel Vargas (31-7-2) will take on Poland’s Przemyslaw Runowski (19-2-0) in a 10-round main event on Sunday, March 13th from Rebel Entertainment Complex in an event presented by Toronto’s own Lee Baxter Promotions.

Following a defeat to welterweight star Conor Benn at the Copper Box Arena in London, England last April, Vargas is eager to showcase the skills that gained him international recognition as a gritty veteran. Returning to fight in his adopted hometown for the first time since 2018, Vargas looks to put on a thrilling performance in front of a crowd at Rebel Entertainment Complex.

“Fans make all the difference in the world” Vargas notes. “It was an adjustment having to go out there without them, and there’s no doubt I perform to my potential when I hear them roar. Being back in Toronto, having a chance to go for the IBO title in front of a packed house – I’m going to deliver one hell of a performance on March 13th.”

Having gone to war with elite fighters Errol Spence Jr and Amir Khan, Vargas views the bout with Runowski as a tough test on the climb back to facing world-level opposition.

Poland’s Przemyslaw Runowski looks to capture the IBO International Welterweight Title with his debut on the Canadian boxing scene. Fresh off of a loss against Michael McKinson last summer at Matchroom Garden’s Fight Camp 2, Runowski brings his athletic, built-to-last style to Toronto. The increased exposure his last bout provided on DAZN/Matchroom’s summer showcase means Runowski will bring a score of Polish fight fans to Rebel Entertainment Complex this March.

The fight card will also feature the return of two undefeated hometown standouts. Mississauga’s Amanda Galle (5-0-0), fresh off of a November super bantamweight victory against Jaica Pavilus (1-4-1), aims to continue her perfect professional career on home turf. The co-main event will see light heavyweight standout Nick Fantauzzi (10-0-0) return from a two-year hiatus to remind Canadian boxing fans why he’s a thrilling prospect in the division.

With top prospects and new Lee Baxter Promotions signings added to the card, Sunday, March 13th looks to showcase next-generation talent in a thrilling afternoon of boxing.

Tickets for the live event at Toronto’s Rebel Entertainment Complex which is promoted by Lee Baxter Promotions will be available soon and can be purchased at https://www.ticketmaster.com.