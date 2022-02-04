How to purchase Claressa Shields Pay Per View in the United States

February 4th, 2022

This Saturday, February 5, boxing superstar Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields will defend her WBC/WBA/IBF Middleweight World Titles against unbeaten top-rated challenger Ema Kozin live from Cardiff, Wales in an event available in the U.S. and Canada on pay-per-view.

See below for information on the full pay-per-view lineup, where fans can purchase the pay-per-view and what’s at stake when boxing’s only two-division undisputed world champion Shields returns to the ring.

FULL LINEUP:

The 10-round Shields vs. Kozin fight will serve as the co-main event of the pay-per-view telecast that begins at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

In the main event, U.K. stars Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams will settle their war of words in a 12-round middleweight showdown, with the winner putting themselves in prime position for a 160-pound title shot.

Kicking off the telecast will be “bonus coverage” of unbeaten heavyweight Steve Robinson in a four-round showdown against Shane Gil.

Next will be an eight-round attraction featuring Welsh welterweight Chris Jenkins returning to action against former unified 140-pound champion Julius Indongo.

Directly prior to Shields’ fight, 21-year-old prospect Caroline DuBois will make her pro debut after a stellar amateur career that included a World Youth Olympic Championship and four European Youth Championship titles. The younger sister of popular heavyweight Daniel DuBois, Caroline takes on Lithuania’s Vaida Masiokaite in a six-round lightweight bout.

HOW TO BUY THE PAY-PER-VIEW:

The pay-per-view telecast will be carried in the U.S. and Canada widely throughout all cable, satellite and telco PPV platforms. This includes Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, DIRECTV, Dish, and Optimum, among others (U.S.), as well as leading operators in Canada, including Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel and TELUS.

Fans can also stream the pay-per-view through Fite.TV as well as the recently launched PPV.com service from iNDEMAND. PPV.com is the only PPV streamer to offer interactive fan engagement during live-action sports events and also allows viewers to interact with other fans, post comments, and upload video selfies, in addition to other activities.

WHAT’S AT STAKE IN SHIELDS VS. KOZIN:

Shields vs. Kozin is the first in a lucrative multi-fight deal secured by Salita Promotions for Shields with promoter Boxxer and broadcaster SKY Sports in the U.K.

If Shields can emerge victorious over Kozin, who was recently named by ESPN as one of “next generation of stars in women’s boxing”, she can set up a long awaited showdown against WBO Middleweight World Champion Savannah Marshall. Marshall owns an amateur victory over Shields, the only boxing defeat she has ever suffered in the amateur or pro ranks.

Make sure you tune-in to see Shields’ return to the ring as she looks to move one step closer to a superfight against Marshall later this year.