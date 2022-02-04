IBA continue reforms as boxing faces chop from Olympic Games in 2028

February 4th, 2022

Boxing is on the verge of being dropped from the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and faces a fight to be reconsidered by the IOC.

One of a few sports now on the reserve list, boxing and weightlifting are both in danger of not being included in the final cut.

Pugilism has a long-standing history of gold medalists like Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Lennox Lewis, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Oleksandr Usyk.

Without participation in 2028, a whole generation of the sport faces getting lost for the future.

Through the IBA and lobbying by the WBC, boxing has just a short time to show their reforms from AIBA controversies are working.

Meanwhile, the International Boxing Association (IBA, formerly AIBA) called for candidates for election to positions on the IBA Board of Directors, including the President.

Before becoming candidates, they will undergo an unprecedented set of eligibility checks. The IBA will determine which candidates have the right skills to help lead IBA to a brighter future.

“Over the past year, IBA has undergone an awe-inspiring transformation in our ability to serve boxers.

“We have made huge progress in governance reform, financial integrity, and sporting integrity,” said IBA President Umar Kremlev.

“The way these elections will take place reflects that transformation. The IBA election process has been developed to the highest standards.

“We have the support of the best minds in governance, and we are grateful for that support.”

While the current IBA Board of Directors features 28 members, the next Board will be reduced to 18:

● President – elected by the IBA Congress

● Five Directors representing the Continental Confederations – elected by the Confederations

● Ten independent Directors – elected by the IBA Congress

● Two athletes – elected by their peers

The forthcoming elections will be for the President and the ten independent Directors.

Of the ten independent Directors, at least five must be women. There must be at least one from each continent.

The final deadline for nominations is 2 March. A list of eligible candidates will be published by 22 April.

The elections will take place at an Electoral Congress on 13-14 May, during the IBA Women’s World Championships in Istanbul.

All candidates must provide detailed evidence of their eligibility according to a set of strict criteria, including term limits.

All candidates will also be subject to comprehensive background checks conducted by Genius Sports, an independent provider.

OLYMPIC GAMES

These latest developments are another blight on the integrity of boxing and inclusion at the Olympic Games.

Those opposed to a sport where participants are in life-threatening danger will celebrate the news.

If boxing isn’t considered worthy by the IOC, where will it stand as a professional sport moving forward?

