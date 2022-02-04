‘I try not to get mad anymore’ – Mike Tyson offers insight into new mindset

February 4th, 2022

@miketyson

Mike Tyson is a changed man. The Baddest Man on the Planet moniker looks to be a thing of the past for the ex-undisputed heavyweight champion.

Adopting his old nickname for a recent exhibition return against Roy Jones Jr. – Mike Tyson has firmly put it back to bed.

The once ‘Iron’ man of the sport, Tyson’s latest musings prove his life has gone from off the rails to newfound tranquility.

Whether his cannabis farm has anything to do with that, well, you’ll have to ask the man himself.

“When we’re born, there’s only a certain amount of time we have until we die,” said Tyson. “The question then becomes, what are you going to do with this time?

“In life, making mistakes is inevitable. But I learned that those same mistakes would later become the blueprint of success in our life.

“I ended up realizing that if anyone makes me mad, they own me. So, I try not to get mad anymore,” Tyson added.

MIKE TYSON RETIRED

Those poignant words come on the back of Tyson, stating he will never again step between the ropes to punch another opponent.

After a draw with Jones in 2020, his time is up after dealing with a company he claims still hasn’t paid him.

“I’m not even interested in doing this stuff,” he said with the Nelk Boys on Full Send Podcast. “It was just fun at first. If it was back when I first started, yes.

“We were both fighting on the same card and both active. Yeah, we could do it. But, it just turned, it just turned bad. It didn’t turn out right.

“Every, they say it’s 10, but it’s like every twelve, or thirteen months, boom, something’s missing. Like something’s missing.

“I’m losing muscle mass. Boom, it’s something. It’s always something different. And I don’t know. Guys want to fight me for a hundred million bucks.

“I don’t think I’ll ever do stuff like that anymore.

“I wanted to do it the first time just for fun to have fun. Then some people took it to another level and made it financial. Then the fun went out of it,” he concluded.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.