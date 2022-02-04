Former light heavyweight champ with record drug fails cast out by boxing

February 4th, 2022

@jeanpascalchamp

It’s a lonely road back to the sport for Jean Pascal. The former light heavyweight champion of the world says he has no friends left after a suspension for banned substances.

After a record haul of four adverse findings in his sample last year, Pascal served out a World Boxing Association rankings ban for six months.

The Haitian-Canadian found himself stripped of the WBA light heavyweight crown. Public ostracization from boxing followed by many of his fans.

Since then, Pascal has fought to gain a foot back in the door as he trains for a potential return in 2022.

After missing out on fighting on a Floyd Mayweather exhibition undercard against Badou Jack, Pascal’s reputation is in tatters.

The fighter himself admits it will be a hard road back.

“No Friends In The Industry,” Pascal stated this week. Previously, he’d said: “Yesterday’s face can be tomorrow’s reborn star.

“Believe in yourself. Never give up.”

The whole boxing fraternity was stunned by the extent of Pascal’s drug-testing results as one failure after another got revealed by WBN.

A quartet of banned substances was enough to overhaul the previous record of three held by Jarrell Miller for his findings before a fight with Anthony Joshua.

Miller got thrown out of the fight at the beginning of 2019. Replaced by Andy Ruiz Jr., Joshua got dethroned at Madison Square Garden.

Many believe Miller would have done similar to AJ on that fateful night in New York if he’d have remained clean.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT RETURN

Regarding Pascal, a light heavyweight comeback looks on the cards in 2022. However, a move up to cruiserweight could also provide Pascal with a world title opportunity in a second weight division.

However, the veteran has a lot of work to do before repairing the damage done by a series of stunning bombshells.

“I am shocked and embarrassed. I would never voluntarily take illegal substances,” Pascal said at the time.

“I’ve always fought for a clean sport and will continue to do so. I’m one of the first modern boxers to insist on random testing.

“I’ve passed countless tests during my 13 years at the highest level of boxing. I want to assure all my fans that this is an isolated incident.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to prove it.”

Nothing since then has indicated Pascal was the victim of any untoward behavior on what he ingested pre-Badou Jack rematch.

His results will be under massive scrutiny in the future.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.