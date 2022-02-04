Paulie Malignaggi critical of WBA amidst Gervonta Davis situation

February 4th, 2022

The World Boxing Association faced criticism again over situations like the one involving current lightweight ruler Gervonta Davis.

Holding the secondary title at 135 pounds, Davis never gets recognized as a fully-fledged belt holder due to George Kambosos Jr. having the super WBA version.

Despite this fact, Davis continually gets called a world champion when promoting his Pay Per View fights.

The WBA has ruled that all super and regular rulers must meet shortly. However, they have been unable to do so where Davis is concerned.

That scenario unfolded due to Rolando Romero being the ex-interim titleholder. Romero got ordered to fight Davis next before Kambosos could get considered.

But former world champ Paulie Malignaggi remains unimpressed that this happening came about in the first place.

“Now, you’re making secondary belts of the same sanctioning body belt,” Malignaggi stated on his Paulie TV show. “You’ve got the supertitle with the WBA and the Regular title, but you never see those two guys fighting each other.

“At one time, there would’ve been a demand for the number one and two guys fighting each other. They would’ve wanted the fight, or at least the guy with no belt would’ve wanted the fight.

“Now, in the everybody gets a belt generation, everybody just says, ‘hey, you know what? I don’t have to fight him.

“I can just parade myself on the network that I fight for as a world champion, and the network that I fight for will call me a world champion.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

Elaborating and using Davis as the example, Malignaggi added: “[My] case in point, Showtime calling Gervonta Davis a three-division world champion.

“Even though he has never won a world title at 135 pounds and he has never won a world title at 140 pounds. He has been a champion at 130 pounds.

“This does not take away from the fact that he is a very good fighter. But he is not and never has been a world champion in multiple weight classes.”

Davis and Romero must meet in the coming months. The WBA should then order the winner to face Kambosos by the end of the year.

Kambosos himself is having some trouble nailing down an opponent after dethroning Teofimo Lopez. Offers made to Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, and Vasyl Lomachenko are yet to breed a positive result.

The Australian, who recently appeared at the tennis major won by Rafael Nadal, wants to stage a massive homecoming in a stadium this spring.

