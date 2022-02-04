Errol Spence Jr faces Yordenis Ugas danger, blamed on Terence Crawford

February 4th, 2022

Unified champion Errol Spence Jr. must be careful when trading blows with fellow welterweight champion and WBA ruler Yordenis Ugas.

That’s the view of ESPN analyst Timothy Bradley, who has the best interests of former Top Rank employee Terence Crawford in his mind.

Bradley says Ugas can trouble Spence but cannot defeat ‘The Truth’ as Crawford would if they fought.

In a nutshell, ‘Desert Storm’ believes Spence is taking the easier option when facing Ugas instead of Spence.

ERROL SPENCE JR

“How do I see [Spence vs. Ugas]? It’s a tough fight but an easier fight than Terence Crawford. Yordenis Ugas, he’s a waiter and a counter puncher,” pointed out Bradley.

“We’ve seen Errol in the ring against counter punchers. Danny Garcia was a counter puncher, and Mikey Garcia was a counter puncher.

“We’ve seen what [Spence] can do against those types of guys. He can orchestrate his jab from the outside. But he can dominate from the outside, and he can come around the guards of these guys.

“He can dictate the pace. That’s what he’s going to do against Ugas.”

On the situation between Spence and Crawford and the clamor to get the pair in the ring together, Bradley added: “Yeah, [Spence] is a next-level super-type of a fighter.

“I believe that. But I still think [Spence] is running from Terence Crawford, to be honest with you.”

BOB ARUM

Crawford’s former promoter Bob Arum spoke regarding the clash despite being embroiled in legal matters with ‘Bud’ moving forward.

Arum blames a lack of Spence vs. Crawford at the door at Haymon’s star welterweight.

“I talked to Al Haymon. He’s amenable to the fight. The only one who seems like he’s holding back on it, and maybe because he doesn’t feel he can win the fight, is Errol Spence,” Arum told the Three Knockdown Rule.

“That’s the truth. Errol Spence is the obstacle in making that fight. Not Al Haymon, not PBC. It’s Errol Spence. Spence throws out numbers and percentages.

“We’re very confident in the fight. We believe that Crawford will beat him. Unfortunately, Spence thinks the same thing.

“The main issue is Spence doesn’t wanna fight him, don’t you understand?

“Don’t blame Al Haymon, don’t blame PBC, blame Spence – he doesn’t wanna get beat by Crawford.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.