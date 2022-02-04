Lennox Lewis wades in on Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua debate

February 4th, 2022

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis waded in to debate a potential Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua fight.

Questions were raised, not only by WBN last week but by fans who believe Joshua should look to fight Wilder instead of Oleksandr Usyk next.

The consensus is Joshua cannot beat Usyk after getting dominated the first time they met. AJ and Wilder have a severe history dating back to failed negotiations in 2018.

Lewis joined fellow Briton Audley Harrison in the discussion as both prepared to announce their returns to the sport following losses.

Harrison opened up the talk when responding to who would win from a ‘prime’ Joshua or a ‘prime’ Wilder.

PRIME DEONTAY WILDER

“Dumb question,” pointed out Harrison. “Both are in their prime.

“Either has a shot to win. If either had me in their corner, it would increase their chances of success. That’s not smoke. That’s the 100% truth – today.

He added: “Tyson Fury is ahead of all. They have to earn that right to be called ‘King.’

Lewis spoke about using the word prime after Harrison’s coaching spent got quizzed.

“All these ‘qualifications’ are ridiculous. The next thing you know, they’ll be saying, ‘Round seven of Wilder vs. Ortiz’ version of Wilder would beat ‘Round four of Wilder vs. Fury 3’ version of Fury.

“Where does it stop? You have to be on as a fighter for that night.”

LENNOX LEWIS VIEW

The 1988 Olympic gold medalist had previously given his thoughts on the potential for Joshua to step aside and allow Fury vs. Usyk.

He stated: “No! And before you bring up the Tyson step aside money, just remember, I wasn’t coming off of a loss.

“I would go get my belts back first. This also is not advice or a knock on AJ. It’s just what I would do in that situation.”

‘The Pugilist Specialist’ recalled when he accepted $4 million from Don King to allow Mike Tyson to defend his belt elsewhere.

King had promised Lewis a title shot, but Tyson eventually gave up the belt and walked away until 2002.

