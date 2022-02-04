David Cuellar vs Ricardo Blandon tops Sunday Night Boxing on ESPN

February 4th, 2022

Junior bantamweight knockout artist David “El General” Cuellar will look to thrill the home fans when he battles Ricardo Blandon in the 10-round main event this Sunday, Feb. 6, in Cancun, Mexico.

The 20-year-old Cuellar, from Queretaro, Mexico, is inching closer to world title contention.

Cuellar-Blandon headlines a packed card that will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Cuellar (20-0, 13 KOs) has won five straight fights by knockout, a run that began in November 2019. He went 2-0 in 2021, knocking out Karim Arce Lugo in nine rounds and stopping former world champion Moises Fuentes in the sixth. Blandon (15-4, 9 KOs) has never been knocked out, and two of his defeats have come by split decision. He fought last October, dropping a competitive decision to French prospect Elie Konki in France.

In other scheduled streaming bouts:

Guadalajara-born junior featherweight prospect Cristopher Lopez (14-0-1, 10 KOs) will fight Nicaragua’s Dixon Flores (17-8-3, 6 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature. Lopez has won eight consecutive fights since the lone draw on his ledger.

Rising junior lightweight Rosario Sanchez (16-0, 10 KOs) will fight Francisco Lucero (10-3-4, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Oziel Santoyo (13-1-1, 8 KOs), from Monterrey, Mexico, looks to make it 14 straight wins when he tangles with Brandon Perez (6-1-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-round junior middleweight tilt.

The ESPN+ opener features unbeaten featherweight Celex Castro (11-0, 8 KOs) in a six-rounder versus Julio Cesar Juarez (4-9, 1 KO).