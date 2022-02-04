Andy Ruiz Jr. reacts to Fury vs Whyte, receives offer from controversial foe

February 4th, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Andy Ruiz Jr. reacted to the news Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte have agreed to face off in a $41 million event in the UK this spring.

Discussing the fact it could have been him if he’d kept his titles against Anthony Joshua, Ruiz went over what might have been.

He also offered his best to Whyte after the Briton waited for an age to get his opportunity at the WBC heavyweight title.

ANDY RUIZ JR

“I definitely want the winner of the fight,” Ruiz told Elie Seckbach via FaceTime. “A lot of people wish it would have been Fury and me.

“But you know, I think that Whyte deserves his shot, so we are going to see what happens. I think it’s going to be a hell of a fight.”

Mexico’s first top division ruler received an offer himself ahead of an imminent return to action. The out-of-the-blue call-out came from a man WBN believes Ruiz defeated when they first met.

The WBN live scorecard back in December 2016 had Ruiz beating Parker by a total of 115 to 113. On the night in Parker’s home country, judges saw it 114-114 even and 115-113 twice for Parker.

Walking away with the WBO title, Parker landed some significant bouts due to his status.

Who’s keen on this rematch with @Andy_destroyer1 ? 🤔 my team been reaching out bro. Let’s make it happen! 👊🏼 #ParkerRuiz2 pic.twitter.com/B9sxE7wWJs — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) January 29, 2022

Ruiz had to wait another three years to get Anthony Joshua in the ring and beat him, an opponent who had defeated Parker two years earlier.

Now, Parker is hopeful of landing a second fight with the stakes high despite no belts on the line.

“Who’s keen on this rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr? – My team has been reaching out, bro. Let’s make it happen!” – said Parker.

PARKER vs. JOYCE

Despite that statement, Parker’s manager came out hours later to say Joe Joyce was their first choice.

Both Parker and Joyce are citing injuries for not accepting an IBF eliminator against Filip Hrgovic.

“He fought Chisora and dominated him, so his brand equity in the world and United Kingdom is at an all-time high,” Higgins told Sky Sports.

“We almost feel like it is a home crowd, and he’s been on a lot of big PPV shows in the UK as well.

“The question is ‘who next?’ Joseph has signaled that he’d like to fight as soon as humanly possible. A possible opponent is Joe Joyce.

“Joe Joyce is ranked No 1 with the WBO, and Parker is rated No 2.

“We would not take him for granted, almost a 50/50 type fight which the fans would love,” added the New Zealander.

Regarding Ruiz, a reported Pay Per View with Deontay Wilder is still on the cards for 2022, should the latter not walk away.

