Undefeated light heavyweight Kareem Hackett joins ‘Zurdo’ at 3PM

February 3rd, 2022

Undefeated Toronto light heavyweight prospect Kareem Hackett (8-0, 7 KOs) has signed a managerial contract with 3 Point Management (3PM), which also manages 43-0 Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, the former World Super Middleweight Champion, and today the top-ranked World light heavyweight contender.

“Kareem is a great talent that just needs an opportunity,” Ramirez said. “He’s been a good sparring partner for me in the past and I’m glad he can be in the same stable as I am, 3 Point Management.”

In Canada, Hackett participated in combat sports like kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and boxing. He had a 40-6 amateur boxing record, including a pair of Ringside International boxing titles, as well as being crowned a Canadian National kickboxing champion.

Now a resident of Los Angeles, where Kareem trains at Brickhouse Boxing Club, in which “Zurdo” is part of its ownership. Hackett is coached by Ramirez’ head trainer, Julian Chua.

“I met ‘Zurdo’ through Julian,” Hackett explained. “We have the same trainer, Julian. Sparring with ‘Zurdo’ is great. Afterwards, we always talk about boxing. He has a lot of experience and he’s taught me so many different things. It also adds to my competitiveness. I try to bring different things I’ve learned from him into our sparring, and that’s been great for me.

“I work with Julian; he is here in Los Angeles. Because of the pandemic, it’s been complicated for me, so I haven’t been going home a (Toronto) is much as I used to or want to. We’re super spoiled at Brickhouse. I grew up in a classic gym, and I was used to its griminess. I can’t believe how nice Brickhouse is.”

“Kareem is a very skillful fighter that has been under the radar too long,” Chua remarked. “He’s one of the best strategists in the ring I’ve ever seen. We started his professional career together and we’ve built a brother bond. He knows he can trust my eyes in the corner like I can trust his skills in the ring.”

Hackett, 31, is a southpaw from Toronto, who has learned from sparring sessions with world boxing champions such as “Zurdo,” Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin, Sergio Mora, Mathew Macklin, David Benavidez, and Dmitry Bivol. Hackett’s 3PM stablemate, “Zurdo” Ramirez, is the mandatory challenger for Bivol, the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) Light Heavyweight World Champion.

“What I’ve learned most from sparring all these world champions is, unlike a lot of guys who believe they need to knockout their opponent in one round,” Hackett noted, “it’s not a one-round fight and could go as long as 12 rounds. I’ve learned long-term strategy. Boxing is more like a marathon-like mindset than a sprint.”

In his most recent action, Hackett stopped 2-0 Giovanni Lizarraga Garate midway through the opening round last April in Mexico.

Self-described as using a strategic violence style, Hackett is a smart, elusive, accurate, and opportunistic. Sounds as if he’s describing “Zurdo.” “We do have the same coach,” Hackett added.

Hackett’s goals in 2022 includes knocking out each opponent he faces, as well as capturing U.S. or Canadian regional titles. His first fight of 2022 is tentatively set for February 17 in Texas against an opponent to be determined.

“Kareem is a smart, intelligent fighter with a gifted physic to be a force in this game,” Ramirez concluded.