Ruben Torres vs Cristian Mino set for Feb 18 on Thompson bill

February 3rd, 2022

Thompson Boxing’s undefeated rising star, lightweight Ruben “Ace” Torres (17-0, 14 KOs), has an opponent for his upcoming main event bout as he will face the dangerous Argentine power puncher, Cristian Mino (20-4-2, 17 KOs).

Torres vs. Mino, an 8-round main event bout, will headline Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” event, on Friday, February 18th, 2022.

This event will take place at the Doubletree Hotel Ontario, CA. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets are priced at $50, $75, and $100, are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com.

“I’m happy to be back in the main event for the next Thompson Boxing show,” said Torres from his training camp. “I must be tested if I want to become a champion and I know my promoter will challenge every step of the way. Mino is a dangerous fight because he has a lot of power, but I have complete confidence in myself to be victorious. These are the type of fights I’ve been seeking.”

In the 8-round co-feature, Isaac “Dinamita” Zarate (16-5-4, 2 KOs), of San Pedro, Calif., will square off in a rematch against Horacio Garcia (34-4-1, 25 KOs) in the featherweight division.

“I’ve been waiting patiently to return to the ring and what better than a rematch against Horacio Garcia,” said Zarate. “I beat him the first time out and I’m sure he will be seeking revenge, so I’m expecting this to be a grueling fight. I’m ready to bring the best out of me for my hometown fans and get back in the win column.”

This event will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Fight Hub TV, our proud Media Partner. Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App downloadable on Apple and Google.

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Welterweight Loui Lopez (9-1-1, 4 KOs) of Corona, Calif. will face Cristian Dominguez (11-3, 6 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada. (6-rounds)

Featherweight Japhethlee Llamido (10-0, 7 KOs) of Norwalk, Calif., battles Eric Barrios Santos (3-1, 3 KOs), of San Marcos Calif. (6-rounds)

Heavyweight Oscar Torrez (7-0, 4 KOs), of Rialto, Calif., will face Daniel Najera (9-6-1, 4 KOs) of Monterey, Mexico. (6-rounds)

Opening the card will be super bantamweight clash between Ivan Zarate of San Pedro, Calif (3-0, 1 KO), and Sean Brewer (1-0), of Las Vegas, NV. (4-rounds)

This event is sponsored by Thompson Building Materials, transforming spaces in beautiful places; Omega Products International, the leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; Henry / Fortifiber, moisture system control as easy as 1,2,3, and Makita, rule the outdoors.