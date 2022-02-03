‘I’m no less of a fighter after Manny Pacquiao loss’ – says Keith Thurman

February 3rd, 2022

Ryan Hafey

Despite losing to Manny Pacquiao two and a half years ago, ex-welterweight champion Keith Thurman is adamant his powers remain undiminished.

‘One Time’ says his defeat column will stay just that, one time, as he prepares for a Pay Per View return against Mario Barrios.

Discussing the task of shaking significant ring rust off and getting back in the win column, Thurman cited his performance against Pacquiao as a reason to be optimistic.

“Some fighters, after their losses, rise up and demand more. They focus harder, train harder, fix some technical skills lacking offense or defense, strength issues.

MANNY PACQUIAO

“We saw it with Canelo Alvarez after losing to Floyd Money Mayweather. Not because he was Canelo. But that loss made him rise and show that he was more than a puncher because he had more than he showed before his defeat.

“I’m not less-than after my loss. I’ll show greater skills to the fans in fighting Mario Barrios than I did against Manny Pacquaio.”

On Barrios, a former 140 pounder coming off a reverse to Gervonta Davis, Thurman added: “Mario Barrios had the best record out of the small handful of fighters presented to me.

“He had an exciting performance against ‘Tank’ Davis. It just seemed like it’d be a great challenge for both of us.

“We’re two fighters who are exciting in the world of boxing, talented and coming off their first career losses.

“It might not sound exciting at first, but if you understand what it is to have a competitive mindset, you know both of us will demand greatness out of ourselves.

PAY PER VIEW

Speaking at the final press conference for Saturday’s event on FOX PPV, Barrios said: “It’s a dream come true for me to be in this position.

“I’ve stayed patient, stayed focused, and stayed disciplined. Now I have the opportunity to make a name for myself at welterweight.

“The move to welterweight has been a long time coming. My team and I have loved the results we’ve had in camp. I can’t wait for Saturday.

“The fans are going to see the same Mario Barrios that has always stepped into the ring, but I’m going to be a lot stronger.

“The speed and movement will be the same. I’m excited to show that.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Furthermore, follow on social media @worldboxingnews.