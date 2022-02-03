Diego Pacheo ready to go ahead of fight on Gonzalez vs Martinez card

February 3rd, 2022

Lina Baker

Rising Super Middleweight Prospect Diego Pacheco (13-0, 10 KOs), is focused and motivated in training camp for his upcoming fight March 5th, 2022 on the Chocolatito vs. Martinez undercard at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA promoted by Matchroom Boxing, streamed by DAZN.

Pacheco made the necessary changes in his training camp to challenge him even more.

Training outside of his hometown, with a new trainer, Jose Benavidez Sr. and Team Benavidez.

Staying at the FightstarsTV fight house with his team only helps him better his craft where all he does is focus on training.

Diego hopes to bring the fans an action packed night of Boxing March 5th when he steps back into the ring.

Diego Pacheco:

” Training with World Champion, David Benavidez gives me that extra motivation to work hard so one day I can become a Champion like him.”

” David and Rayo (Jose Valenzuela) train morning, noon and night. Their discipline is admirable and it only pushes me to become an even better version of me.”

” Change in training camp isn’t easy, we get comfortable, but the best way to grow and learn even more is to get out of your comfort zone. I feel like I’m learning something new every day and I like that. There is always room for improvement.”

Jose Benavidez Sr.:

“Diego is very talented, his talent and training has gotten him this far. Now it’s time to turn up the gear and show the world the new and improved Diego Pacheco.”