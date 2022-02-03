Deontay Wilder options swell, ex-heavyweight champ interested in US fight

Deontay Wilder has potential comeback options expanding by the day as another former heavyweight champion throws his hat in the ring.

As well as the possibility of Anthony Joshua opening his mind to a battle of the big-punchers should he avoid a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, Wilder has several top division stars coming out of the woodwork.

The latest is Joseph Parker. New Zealand’s finest, who won the world title by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr., aims to break it in America.

Parker’s decision evolves from his time spent with Tyson Fury. ‘The Gypsy King’ cracked the US market in a recent trilogy against Wilder.

Now a firm fixture in the Fury camp and training with Tyson’s cousin Andy Lee, Parker wants to head across the pond as soon as possible.

Handler David Higgins possesses the task of bringing big names to the table. That scenario means any list has to include “The Bronze Bomber.”

Wilder did indeed take up a spot when Higgins divulged Parker’s United States plans. A rematch with Ruiz also made the final cut.

“I’m in the United States at the moment, and Joseph Parker has signaled he’d like to do what Tyson Fury has done and go to America and beat Americans. Not many British have done that,” Higgins told Sky Sports.

“Joseph has said he’ll fight any of the big-name and high-ranked Americans. [He’s open to] Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz to Luis Ortiz [and] to Michael Hunter.

“Any of them we would look at.”

OPPORTUNITY

Despite sounding out US options for later in the year, Parker wants Higgins to try and land a clash with the highly-ranked Joe Joyce first.

“It will be interesting to see if any of these big-name Americans are willing to get in a ring with Joseph Parker.

“We indeed reached out and made it known the opportunity is there.

“My job now is to model up what the American opportunities would look like [over there]. But right now, to model up what the Joe Joyce opportunity would look like [for the next fight].

“So it looks like we’ve got a few options,” he concluded.

DEONTAY WILDER

After conflicting reports, Wilder will announce whether his career will officially continue in the coming weeks. The former WBC ruler told Kevin Hart on his ‘Cold as Balls’ show that he’s considering retirement.

However, co-manager Shelly Finkel and trainer Malik Scott told WBN that Wilder would return to the ring to regain the heavyweight crown.

All will get revealed soon enough.

