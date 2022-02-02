Undefeated Shohjahon Ergashev extends deal with Salita Promotions

February 2nd, 2022

Salita Promotions proudly announces the re-signing of undefeated WBA #10-, IBF #4-, WBO #11-, and Ring Magazine #8-ranked super lightweight Shohjahon “Descendant of Tamerlane” Ergashev to a multi-year, long-term promotional contract extension.

The 30-year-old southpaw Ergashev (21-0, 19 KOs) originally hails from Rakhmon, Uzbekistan, but is living and training in Detroit at the Kronk Gym with Tyson Fury trainer Javan “SugarHill” Steward.

A star in the making, Ergashev has already made several impressive appearances on national television including a spectacular highlight-reel body shot KO 1 over normally durable gatekeeper Adrian Estrella in January 2020, an impressive fourth round knockout of veteran Abdiel Ramirez, as well as a third-round knockout over then top-10 rated Sonny Fredrickson, and a 10-round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Mykal Fox.

Ergashev fought twice last year, scoring a pair of first-round knockouts over domestic competition in his homeland.

“I feel very inspired and ready to dominate my competition in the ring,” said the confident power-puncher. “My agreement with Salita has been beneficial and productive for both parties and I am excited to continue the journey. I missed the American fans and am ready to showcase my power and skills with breathtaking KOs and exciting fights in the ring once again.”

Promoter Dmitriy Salita, who originally signed Ergashev the former amateur star in 2016, says he’s very excited about the future for his pulverizing Ukrainian.

“I am excited about the incredible potential of pound-for-pound one of the hardest punchers in the sport of boxing,” said Salita. “We look forward to working together towards building Shohjahon Ergashev into a bonafide international boxing star.”