Ramos vs Santamaria tops off-PPV undercard for Thurman vs Barrios

February 2nd, 2022

Welterweight contender Abel Ramos will square off against Luke Santamaria in a 10-round bout that headlines PBC action live on FOX and FOX Deportes on Saturday, February 5 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The FOX broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and features all-action super lightweight contenders Ryan “Cowboy” Karl and Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez battling in the 10-round in co-main event.

The FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is headlined by former unified welterweight world champion Keith “One Time’’ Thurman battling former super lightweight world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios, and also features four-division world champion Leo “El Terremoto’’ Santa Cruz taking on Keenan “Bedo’’ Carbajal in the co-main event.

Plus, Jesus “Mono’’ Ramos clashes with Vladimir Hernandez in a 10-round super welterweight match and two-division champion Luis Nery will battle unbeaten Carlos Castro in the 10-round pay-per-view opener.

Abel Ramos was originally scheduled to take on Josesito Lopez as part of the FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event, but Lopez was injured in training camp and forced to withdraw. Jesus Ramos vs. Hernandez replaces the Abel Ramos vs. Josesito Lopez bout on the pay-per-view lineup.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and are available at axs.com.

Ramos (27-4-2, 21 KOs) is part of a boxing family out of Casa Grande, Arizona, which includes his nephew, rising undefeated contender Jesus Ramos. The 30-year-old Ramos has built a reputation as a hardnosed boxer who doesn’t back down from a fight and gives as good as he gets.

He turned the tables on Omar Figueroa, Jr. when he went toe-to-toe and forced Figueroa to quit on his stool in his last fight on May 1. He also owns a split decision defeat to welterweight world champion Yordenis Ugas and showed a flair for the dramatic when he scored a TKO victory over Bryant Perrella in the waning seconds of their fight in 2020.

The 24-year-old Santamaría (12-2-1, 7 KOs) steps into the ring after earning a unanimous decision over former two-division champion Devon Alexander last August. Santamaria had previously dropped a decision to top prospect Paul Kroll in October 2020, following an August 2020 triumph over veteran contender Mykal Fox that saw him drop Fox in round one of their battle.

The Garden Grove, California native also owns a decision over Willie Jones and a split draw against Marquis Taylor in his 2019 contests. Santamaría was unbeaten in 10 fights since his first loss before facing Kroll, with his only other defeat coming via a four-round decision in his third pro bout in 2015.

Known for his action packed style, Karl (19-3, 12 KOs) bounced back from a 2020 defeat to former world champion Mario Barrios in August, as he bested Edgar Ramirez by unanimous decision in their eight-round bout. The 30-year-old Milano, Texas native has won four of his last five fights overall and owns a decision victory over Kareem Martin on top of a knockout over Kevin Watts to avenge one of his losses.

The 22-year-old Juarez (12-1, 5 KOs) returned to the win column in September, dropping Jairo Lopez on his way to a unanimous decision victory. Juarez bounced back after losing a narrow majority decision to All Rivera in a thrilling bout in June 2021. A native of Brownsville, Texas, Juarez was a standout amateur who made waves outside of the ring by dedicating himself to giving back to the state’s youth through motivational speaking and received recognition from the Texas State Senate and the Texas House of Representatives for his efforts.

In non-televised action unbeaten super lightweights Kent Cruz (16-0-1, 10 KOs) and Enriko Gogokhia (13-0, 8 KOs) meet in an eight-round duel, lightweight prospect Anthony Cuba (2-0-1, 1 KO) takes on fellow unbeaten Jose Gonzalez (3-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout and unbeaten welterweight John Rincon (5-0, 2 KOs) competes in a six-round attraction.

Rounding out the lineup will be the sons of former two-time world champion Fernando Vargas entering the ring, as Fernando Vargas Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) steps in for a middleweight duel, while Amado Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs) competes in a four-round featherweight bout.