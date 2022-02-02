Omar Juarez discusses Ryan Karl co-main on Thurman PPV

February 2nd, 2022

Alex Sanchez

Super lightweight contender Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez previewed his upcoming showdown against Ryan “Cowboy” Karl before they square off in the co-main event of PBC action on FOX and FOX Deportes this Saturday, February 5 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The FOX broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and is headlined by welterweight contender Abel Ramos dueling against Luke Santamaria in a 10-round bout.

The FOX broadcast precedes a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and headlined by former unified welterweight world champion Keith “One Time’’ Thurman battling former super lightweight world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and are available at axs.com.

Here is what the 22-year-old Juarez (12-1, 5 KOs) had to say about training camp, facing Karl and more:

On his recent training camp:

“This training camp has been very grueling, just like others in the past. I started off in San Antonio, where I was getting back into the groove, working on a lot of fundamentals, footwork and defense. Then our team decided to head out to Las Vegas to finish off the remainder of camp. Las Vegas is the mecca of boxing and the sparring there is second to none. The best fighters train here. I’ve just finished my last day of sparring and now I’m ready for fight week. I’m feeling great and I’ll be ready to shine on fight night.”

On his matchup with Ryan Karl:

“This is a big fight for me. Ryan Karl is a big puncher who has fought at the highest level in boxing. I know he’s coming to make a statement against me, but I have other plans. This is a must win for me to get back on track to further my career, and I’m not going to let him ruin my plans. I have a great strategy in place with my trainer Rick Nunez and my dad. We see some holes in his game that we are going to capitalize on.”

On fighting in Las Vegas for the second time in his career:

“Fighting in Las Vegas is where all fighters want to be, and that is no different with me. Like I said, Vegas is the mecca of boxing, and I can’t wait to put on a great performance. I’ve gotten acclimated to the high elevation out here, so I’ll be at my best when I step in the ring.”

On fighting on FOX during a big weekend of sports.

“Fighting on February 5 on FOX is going to be incredible because it’s the weekend right before the Super Bowl. In addition, the NHL All-Star game and NFL Pro Bowl are happening in Las Vegas, so I know the electricity in the city will be lively. I’m grateful to be fighting on FOX once again, where all my fans back home in Brownsville, TX, will be able to tune in. These opportunities don’t come around for most fighters, so I’m very thankful to my team.”