Floyd Mayweather vs ‘Dubai’s Richest Teenager’ is still on – who knew?

February 2nd, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Floyd Mayweather still plans to fight a YouTuber nicknamed ‘Dubai’s Richest Teenager’ on February 20 after WBN thought the fight had gone quiet.

Next to nothing about the event has been released to the press. However, Mayweather plans to face ‘Money Kicks’ on top of a skyscraper in Dubai.

According to Mayweather coach Gerald Tucker, the Middle East clash is still happening on the date.

As WBN reported last week, Mayweather sparred a youngster in his Las Vegas gym and spent time with women’s champ Claressa Shields.

“Yes, Floyd offered plenty of great advice to Claressa over the phone and in-person once we joined the two camps in Las Vegas, as they trained back to back every night in Las Vegas at the Mayweather Boxing Club,” Tucker told Vegas Insider.

“I honestly think that it was very motivating for Claressa to train beside Floyd. She’s the Floyd of the women’s side of the sport, and she wants what he has.

“She wants a team of employees like his, the money, the accolades, and the status. Claressa got to see firsthand what it takes and how it feels to have it.

“She’s a woman on more of a mission now.”

On Mayweather’s mindset going into another money-making exercise that will only appeal to a small audience of bonafide boxing fans, Tucker added: “Floyd also was motivated by Claressa’s work.

“He told me several times while watching her train with me that “that girl can fight,” “she can fight.”

“I felt the energy it gave him as we trained right after her gym session.

“Floyd was fired up tremendously from watching his mentee train with so much passion. He was more than happy to have Claressa in camp with him.

“Floyd mentioned coming to the fight at the gym while Claressa was working on the bag. He asked us if we wanted him there. Of course, we said, “hell yeah.”

“He’s gonna try his best to come and support Claressa and get some more training while here to prepare for his upcoming fight later this month in Dubai.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER 45

Floyd Mayweather will turn 45 four days after his planned return to the squared circle. The young grandfather remains relevant to the online influencer audiences due to his ability to attract big-money offers.

His days of competing against anyone of the current pound-for-pound stars are over. However, facing Manny Pacquiao in a future exhibition can never be ruled out for the newly-confirmed NASCAR team owner.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.