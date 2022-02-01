Tommy Fury makes final attempt to land Jake Paul grudge match

February 1st, 2022

TOMMY FURY HAS fired a final ‘put up or shut up’ message to Jake Paul after the American’s repeated claims that the Manchester man withdrew from their scheduled December showdown due to fear of defeat.

Fury was set to become the YouTube star’s first professional boxer opponent following a prolonged war or words between the pair before the unbeaten 22-year-old was struck down by a bacterial chest infection along with a broken rib and multiple fractures and therefore was declared unfit to fight.

‘The Problem Child’ from Cleveland went on to fight MMA star Tyron Woodley for a second time in Tampa and scored a spectacular sixth round KO.

Despite efforts to resurrect the fight from the Fury side, Paul appears to want no part of a rescheduled date and has so far resisted attempts to revisit a match where he could prove his worth as a professional boxer.

Instead he has chosen to cast doubt on Fury’s willingness to put his own reputation on the line. Something Fury vehemently denies.

“I really don’t want to keep talking about this but I just can’t stay silent after comments Jake Paul has made in a recent interview,” said Fury, 7-0.

“I’m absolutely sick of Jake Paul saying that I was ‘scared’ to fight. I had a broken rib and a bacterial chest infection which left me completely medically unfit to box – as stated by multiple medical professionals.

“I’m now fit and healthy and have very clearly stated that I am ready to fight on a rescheduled date… but where is he?

“Me having to pull out the fight was the best thing that ever happened to him and he well knows my injury was legitimate. This man never wanted to fight me, If he did we’d have a rescheduled date for you all and the fight would be back on which is exactly what I want… The easiest fight of my career.

“I’m not going to allow him to use the excuse ‘Tommy was scared’ any longer. I think we can all agree now that the only person that looks scared is him.

“That’s all I’m saying on the matter.”