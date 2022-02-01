Super welterweight clash added to Thurman vs Barrios Pay Per View

February 1st, 2022

Rising unbeaten star Jesús “Mono” Ramos will take on super welterweight contender Vladimir Hernandez in a 10-round showdown on the undercard of the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event on Saturday, February 5 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay.

Josesito Lopez was injured in training and forced to withdraw from his bout against Abel Ramos in a pay-per-view attraction. Jesús Ramos vs. Hernandez replaces the Abel Ramos vs. Josesito Lopez bout on the pay-per-view lineup.

The FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is headlined by former unified welterweight world champion Keith “One Time’’ Thurman battling former super lightweight world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios, and also features four-division world champion Leo “El Terremoto’’ Santa Cruz taking on Keenan “Bedo’’ Carbajal in the co-main event. Plus, two-division champion Luis Nery will battle unbeaten Carlos Castro in the 10-round pay-per-view opener.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and are available at axs.com.

Ramos (17-0, 14 KOs), the nephew of welterweight contender Abel Ramos, has paved his way to stardom with highlight-reel KOs, but has shown his ability to outbox opponents in his last two fights.

After winning a unanimous decision over Javier Molina in May 2021, Ramos most recently dominated Brian Mendoza en route to another unanimous decision in September on FOX. Prior to those fights, the 20-year-old southpaw had scored five-straight knockout victories.

The 32-year-old Hernandez (13-4, 6 KOs) has revitalized his career during his current three-fight winning streak, most recently earning a split-decision over former unified champion Julian Williams in an October 2021 action fight.

Hernandez’s previous outing had seen him upset longtime contender Alfredo Angulo in August 2020, with a July 2020 decision over Aaron Coley kicking off the run.

Originally from Durango, Mexico, Hernandez now fights out of Stockton, California as he looks to spring another upset on February 5.