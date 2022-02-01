Split-T management enjoy seven wins from seven over the weekend

February 1st, 2022

Mikey Williams

This past Saturday night, seven fighters under the Split-T Management banner all had their hand raised in victories in three locales over two countries.

Five of those fights took place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

2021 U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson won a four-round unanimous decision over Xavier Madrid in a battle of undefeated welterweights.

Johnson landed 83 of 263 punches; Madrid was 45 of 235.

Johnson, 145 lbs of Cleveland, OH won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is 2-0. Madrid, 145.6 lbs of Albuquerque, NM is 3-1.

Stephen Shaw stopped Joey Dawejko in the 8th and final round of their heavyweight bout.

Shaw dominated the action and landed hard shots throughout on the durable Dawejko. Finally in round 10, Shaw landed a big flurry, and the corner of Dawejko stopped the fight at 1:04

Shaw, 234.8 lbs of Saint Louis, MO is 16-0 with 12 knockouts. Dawejko, 258.6 lbs of Philadelphia is 21-10-4.

Carla Torres won a eight-round majority decision over Pink Tyson in a junior lightweight bout.

Torres, 129.6 lbs of Cleveland, OH won by scores of 80-72, 77-5 and 76-76 and now is 7-6. Tyson, 130 lbs of Brighton, ENG is 11-3.

Haven Brady Jr. was impressive in shutting out Diuhl Olguin over six-rounds in their featherweight bout.

Brady, 127.8 lbs of Albany, GA won by scores of 60-54 on all cards and is now 5-0. Olguin, 127.4 lbs of Guadalajara, MX is 15-21-5.

Dante Benjamin Jr. made a successful pro debut with a 1st round stoppage over Emmy Rendon in a light heavyweight bout

In round one, Benjamin dropped Rendon with a left to the solar plexus. Moments later, it was a left hook from Benjamin that sent Rendon down again and the fight was stopped at 2:05.

Benjamin, 172.6 lbs of Cleveland, OH is 1-0 with one knockout. Rendon, 175,8 lbs of Odessa, TX is 2-1.

At the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, super middleweight Tika Hemingway went to 2-0 with a unanimous decision win over Jozette Coton by scores of 40-36 twice and 39-37.

Hemingway was amateur rivals with Claressa Shields and had three amateur wins over current unified world champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn, former world champion Alicia Napoleon and former interim world champion Raquel Miller.

In Mexico, Welterweight Mary Spencer of Boulder, Colorado via Ontario, Canada made it 3-0 with a unanimous decision victory.