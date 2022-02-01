George Kambosos to Ryan Garcia: Don’t injure yourself shadow boxing!

February 1st, 2022

Lightweight ruler George Kambosos Jr. got into it with top contender Ryan Garcia as reports of a fight between the pair fade into the background.

The Greek-Australian star is on the lookout for a prominent name opponent for a potential homecoming this spring after dethroning Teofimo Lopez.

On his hitlist are Garcia, Devin Haney, and Vasyl Lomachenko. Offers to all three are said to have been made already.

But Garcia poked Kambosos on social media and got a brutal response for his trouble.

“I will KO George Kambosos that’s a promise, say that happens regardless [in] April I will be 22-0,” stated the Golden Boy protege despite no deal being in place.

Kambosos responded: “You’re a good kid, Ryan. I like you, but take a ticket, buddy and try not to pull a heartstring again or injure yourself shadow boxing with your eyes closed. You might run into a wall.”

WAR

In reply to a deleted tweet by Garica, Kambosos added: “Sure you do, buddy, sure you do. WAR? You are the kind soldier that would be shivering in their boots, hiding away in a cave until the wars finished.

“Listen as I said, buddy, I like you. You’re a good kid. But take a ticket and get in line. I got real [some] business to handle first.”

Later, Kambosos eluding to choosing WBC ruler Haney as his first choice for an undisputed battle or Lomachenko.

“Like I have said countless times, I want the best challenger to give the world the best fights possible.

“Haney, Matchroom boxing, Lomachenko Top Rank boxing, it takes two to tango, so let’s get this done ASAP. The stadium in Australia awaits. And still!”

RYAN GARCIA

Due to mental issues, Garcia would undoubtedly need a warm-up after a significant spell out of action. Kambosos is a live warrior and can’t get prepared for lightly.

It may be a better option for Garcia to concentrate on himself in 2022. Then go for a world title in 2023.

Regarding Kambosos, the ‘Ferocious’ one has a massive year to look forward to, provided he can nail down the opponents he craves.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.