Jose Marrufo scores upset win over Angel Rodriguez in California
MarvNation Promotions kicked off its first event of the year in dramatic fashion last night as Jose Marrufo (13-10-2, 5 KOs) of Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico scored an upset unanimous decision win against Angel “Moreno” Rodriguez (10-1, 7 KOs) of Pico Rivera, Calif. to capture the WBC USNBC Silver Super Lightweight Championship.
The bout headlined a full night of action at the Derby Room in Pomona, California and was streamed live on MarvNation’s official YouTube channel.
Both fighters provided exciting toe-to-toe action for eight grueling rounds. Ultimately, however, Marrufo’s experience gave him a distinct advantage in the exchanges, which eventually earned him the decision victory. Marrufo won with two scores of 80-72, while one judge scored the fight 79-73.
“My opponent was a warrior,” said Marrufo. “He has a big crowd and a lot of support. That motivated me more in the fight. I’ll defend this title against any big name. This win is a dream come true for me.”
In the co-main event, Alejandro Reyes (6-0, 4 KOs) of Mexicali, Baja California Mexico, defeated Antonio Wattell (3-8-3, 1 KOs) of Houston, Texas via six-round unanimous decision in a super lightweight fight.
Reyes won with scores of 59-55, 59-55 and 60-54. Reyes, who hails from the renowned Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles, delivered a boxing lesson that featured come-forward offense for five rounds before culminating with a sixth round in which he boxed intelligently from the outside. Reyes also brought an enormous crowd who cheered him on from beginning to end.
Alfredo Hernandez (7-0, 4 KOs) of Downey, Calif. scored a unanimous decision win against Nicaraguan slugger Osmel Mayorga (2-4, 1 KO) in a four-round super welterweight clash. Hernandez won with three scores of 40-36.
Rising Mexican prospect Andy Dominguez (5-0, 3 KOs) scored a stunning knockout win against fellow countryman Jose Rodriguez (1-2, 1 KO) in a scheduled six-round super flyweight fight. Dominguez ended matters at 2:27 of the very first round.
Kyle Erwin (4-0, 2 KOs) of Oceanside, Calif. beat Jaylan Phillips (2-9) of Atlanta, Georgia via split decision in a four-round super lightweight fight. Erwin won with two scores of 38-37, while one judge scored it 38-37 in favor of Phillips.
Sergio Jimenez (5-0, 4 KOs) of Baldwin Park, Calif. defeated Ray Santiago (2-9) of Albany, New York via knockout in the third round of a four-round cruiserweight fight.
Jaivion Cardinal (5-0, 4 KOs) of Long Beach, Calif. stopped Tyler Jacques (0-2-1) of Orlando, Florida in the second round of a super middleweight fight originally scheduled for four. Cardinal won with a time of 1:46 of the aforementioned round.
Jesus Torres Beltran (5-1, 3 KOs) of Los Angeles, California beat Ryan Venable (2-10) of Roanoke, Virginia via unanimous decision in a four-round lightweight fight. Beltran won with two scores of 40-36 and one score of 39-37.
Carlos Rodriguez (2-0, 2 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico defeated Jerell Nettles (1-2) of Denver Colorado via KO in a four-round cruiserweight fight. Rodriguez won with a time of 1:21 of the first round.