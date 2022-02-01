Heavyweight with the worst 20-win record in boxing joins OnlyFans

February 1st, 2022

@christopherlovejoy

Heavyweight Christopher Lovejoy has joined Adrien Broner as the next boxer to dip his toes into the world on paid online content.

Lovejoy, who possessed the worst undefeated 20-win record in boxing until losing to Manuel Charr, had his OnlyFan application approved on Tuesday.

Now he plans to ‘stage his own Pay Per View’ events and get busy with women on his yacht for extra cash.

The American was recently chasing a fight with Filip Hrgovic. His pursuit came after several top contenders had to turn down an IBF heavyweight title eliminator with the rugged Croatian.

IBF CHANCE

So far, Cuban missile Luis Ortiz and French Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka said no. Then British rival Joe Joyce, former European champion Agit Kabayel, ex-cruiserweight ruler Murat Gassiev spurned the chance.

Finally, former world champions Andy Ruiz and Joseph Parker passed on the fight.

Christopher Lovejoy being the opinionated boxer he is, called out Hrgovic on social media. He knows full well he has little to no chance of getting the call.

For one, he’s coming off a bad loss in his only top-level bout. And two, he’s never beaten any opponents that would warrant going anywhere near a world heavyweight title shot.

At 19-0 and before losing to Charr in two pitiful rounds, Lovejoy had scored all knockouts in Mexico. Those wins came against ‘fighters’ with a total of 57 triumphs between them.

HEAVYWEIGHT in MEXICO

Since his defeat, Lovejoy returned to Mexico to stop Luis David Rodriguez Aguilar in 50 seconds. Aguilar held a record of 8-31-3 before the first bell, which is par for the course were ‘Pretty Boy’ is concerned.

Mexican journeymen might be in for a bit of a break from getting knocked out, though. Lovejoy’s OnlyFans account is good to go.

Like Broner before him, Lovejoy will have to post some racy stuff on his channel to get subscribers in a crowded market.

As with the explosion of social media, sportspeople turning to adult content is becoming more of the norm as regulars on the platform can make hundreds of thousands of dollars per month.

It’s highly doubtful that his ring career is over, as Lovejoy is no doubt ready to pad out his record for another feeble attempt against a top fifteen contender.

We certainly won’t have seen the last of the man who labeled himself the ‘GOAT’ before he’d scored any victory of significance.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.