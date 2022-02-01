Amir Khan takes blame for three losses, two defeats virtually unwinnable

February 1st, 2022

British welterweight star Amir Khan admits of his five losses that two of those would have been hard to win at his very best.

Heading into a British grudge match with Kell Brook, Khan went over his defeats, four of which have ended via knockout.

Two were awful to watch, one of which came against Briedis Prescott during his early days. The second was a wipeout against the formidable Canelo Alvarez.

Discussing how the reverses affected him, Khan spoke to ‘i’ newspaper about his career.

“With [Breidis] Prescott, [Lamont] Peterson, and [Danny] Garcia, I blame myself,” Khan told ‘i’. “I made mistakes.

“With Canelo [Saul Alvarez] and [Terence] Crawford, it would have been difficult to beat them at my very best with everything going my way.”

Elaborating on Crawford, Khan added: “He has the ring IQ. Canelo was easy to hit, but I couldn’t catch Crawford flush.

“He was very awkward compared to Canelo. Two different styles. Canelo is a fighter, prepared to take punches to land one.

“Crawford is slick. He hits you and does not get hit. He makes you miss and counters. Spiteful.

“They are both spiteful. You wouldn’t want to meet either on a back street at night.”

Getting a hefty payday for Crawford, Khan admits going into the fight injured.

“I went in there with literally one arm. I was told to pull out, but when you have almost $10m (£7.4m) on the table, you are not going to walk away.

“A week after the fight, I had the operation. He was too good. Two or three years earlier, things might have been different. It is what it is.”

NEW AMIR KHAN

Khan is now eyeing a swansong victory over his career British rival Brook despite surprising himself by fighting for so long.

The Bolton man had initially stated his intentions to step away from boxing at 28 years old.

“I never thought I’d be going strong at 35,” stated Khan. “I’m wiser now, smarter. I take every fight a step at a time.

“But I always said I want to retire on my terms, not boxing to retire me. I feel like I have another two or three fights left in me.

“This camp has brought a new Amir Khan out of me. I feel like a different person.”

