Amir Khan claims Floyd Mayweather ducked him so he chose Canelo

World Boxing News
Floyd Mayweather Amir Khan

Amir Khan has accused Floyd Mayweather of ducking him after losing out of the money-spinner despite winning a poll alongside Marcos Maidana in 2013.

Mayweather put it to a vote with his fans regarding who his next opponent should be. Khan won and expected to get contacted with an offer.

It never came.

Instead, Maidana secured a double-payday against Mayweather in two fights through 2014.

Khan pursued Mayweather right until he fought Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and beyond. In the end, the Bolton man accepted a move up in weight to battle Canelo Alvarez.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER PUSSY

Explaining his position at the time, the Olympic silver medalist sounded as though he still harbored a grudge against Mayweather for his action.

“When Oscar [De La Hoya, Canelo’s promoter] called me, I couldn’t say no,” Khan told i. “Maybe I’m too brave for my own good.

“Mayweather was being a pussy and wouldn’t fight me, so I said cool, let’s do it.”

On why he took the challenge at middleweight and got knocked out, Khan – a prominent welterweight, added: “It was a mismatch on paper.

“To be leading in the fight [until the KO] was amazing, really. I earned his respect. Yes, I got knocked out, but he is one of the best Mexican fighters of all time.

“I weighed in on the [fight] night at 158 pounds. He was 187. It was crazy. At the weigh-in, he didn’t seem that big, but when I saw him in the corner, I thought, what am I doing here? He had his back to me. It was huge.”

Canelo Alvarez Amir Khan fukuda KO
Naoki Fukuda

KELL BROOK

Khan now faces Kell Brook on February 19th in Manchester. A grudge match he had to settle before retirement.

“I would have called it a day, but I felt I couldn’t leave the sport without taking this fight and putting a stop to him and all the talking he is doing.

“I laugh at the comments he comes out with [in the media]. I have fought at a higher level than him, beaten better opponents without taking the beatings he has.

“I think he is doing it for the money. I have made a lot from this sport. It’s not about that for me.”

