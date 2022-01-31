Amir Khan claims Floyd Mayweather ducked him so he chose Canelo

January 31st, 2022

Amir Khan has accused Floyd Mayweather of ducking him after losing out of the money-spinner despite winning a poll alongside Marcos Maidana in 2013.

Mayweather put it to a vote with his fans regarding who his next opponent should be. Khan won and expected to get contacted with an offer.

It never came.

Instead, Maidana secured a double-payday against Mayweather in two fights through 2014.

Khan pursued Mayweather right until he fought Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and beyond. In the end, the Bolton man accepted a move up in weight to battle Canelo Alvarez.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER PUSSY

Explaining his position at the time, the Olympic silver medalist sounded as though he still harbored a grudge against Mayweather for his action.

“When Oscar [De La Hoya, Canelo’s promoter] called me, I couldn’t say no,” Khan told i. “Maybe I’m too brave for my own good.

“Mayweather was being a pussy and wouldn’t fight me, so I said cool, let’s do it.”

On why he took the challenge at middleweight and got knocked out, Khan – a prominent welterweight, added: “It was a mismatch on paper.

“To be leading in the fight [until the KO] was amazing, really. I earned his respect. Yes, I got knocked out, but he is one of the best Mexican fighters of all time.

“I weighed in on the [fight] night at 158 pounds. He was 187. It was crazy. At the weigh-in, he didn’t seem that big, but when I saw him in the corner, I thought, what am I doing here? He had his back to me. It was huge.”

KELL BROOK

Khan now faces Kell Brook on February 19th in Manchester. A grudge match he had to settle before retirement.

“I would have called it a day, but I felt I couldn’t leave the sport without taking this fight and putting a stop to him and all the talking he is doing.

“I laugh at the comments he comes out with [in the media]. I have fought at a higher level than him, beaten better opponents without taking the beatings he has.

“I think he is doing it for the money. I have made a lot from this sport. It’s not about that for me.”

