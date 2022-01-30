Heavyweight who dropped AJ in sparring stopped, loses for the tenth time

January 30th, 2022

Mikey Williams

The heavyweight who WBN heard dropped Anthony Joshua in a sparring session before losing Andy Ruiz Jr. lost on Saturday for the tenth time.

Joey Dawejko could do nothing to fend off the constant advances of St. Louis-born heavyweight Stephan Shaw.

The contender moved to 16-0, 12 KOs as he shone in his Top Rank debut. Shaw stopped Philadelphia’s Dawejko in the eighth round.

HEAVYWEIGHT ENDING

Shaw never had Dawejko seriously hurt, but referee Gerald Ritter stopped the fight on the advice of Dawejko’s corner.

Dawejko’s record drops to 21-10-4, 12 KOs.

In further action, middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (4-0, 3 KOs) returned to the venue where he made his pro debut last August. He once again scored a devastating stoppage.

Ali Walsh took care of Jeremiah Yeager (1-2-1, 1 KO) in the second round. The grandson of Muhammad Ali had Yeager down for the first time with a right-left combination.

Just before the second knockdown, Ali Walsh broke out Ali’s patented shuffle and finished things off with a left hook.

Ali Walsh said, “I think the main thing was staying calm, which I did.

“Another thing was head movement and defense. I felt like I did improve on.

“I fought last month, so if I can make those minor improvements in this such a short amount of time, who’s telling what I can do in my next fight?

“But I didn’t plan {the Ali Shuffle}. It was emotional, of course. So much has been going on, but yeah, I didn’t plan on doing that. It’s just something that happened.”

RESULTS

Cleveland-born welterweight Tiger Johnson (2-0 1 KO), who represented the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics last year, lived up to his blue-chip billing.

He scored a one-sided, four-round decision over Xavier Madrid (3-1, 1 KO).

All three judges scored it 40-36 for Johnson, who had Madrid stunned on a few occasions in the fourth. The Albuquerque native fired back and saw the final bell.

Featherweight sensation Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (2-0, 1 KO), from Brownsville, Brooklyn, knocked out Steven Brown (1-1, 1 KO) in the second round with a devastating offensive assault.

Carrington pinned Brown to the ropes and unloaded with four clean shots.

The final blow, a left uppercut, crumpled Brown to the canvas.

Carla Torres (7-6) used her pinpoint accuracy to edge Pink Tyson (11-3, 2 KOs) via an eight-round majority decision in a junior lightweight affair.

The scorecards read 76-76, 77-75, and 80-72.

Featherweight prospect Haven Brady Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) went the six-round distance for the first time as a pro, shutting out Mexican veteran Diuhl Olguin (15-21-5, 10 KOs) by identical scores of 60-54.

Light heavyweight Dante Benjamin Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) had a successful pro debut, knocking out Emany Rendon (2-1) at 2:05 of the opening round.

Benjamin knocked Rendon down twice. Therefore, he ended the fight with a short left hook.

