Deontay Wilder vs Jared Anderson heavyweight clash eyed for end of 2022

January 30th, 2022

Deontay Wilder will receive an offer by the end of this year to fight his big-hitting counterpart and possible replacement Jared Anderson.

Top Rank promoter wants Anderson to go up against Wilder as his natural successor in the hearts of US fans who love knockouts.

Wilder put together one of the most impressive KO runs in the sport’s history before being taken the distance by Bermane Stiverne in 2015.

Before that, ‘The Bronze Bomber” had won all 32 of his contests within the first four rounds. He also stopped Stiverne a couple of years later in one round.

As Anderson approaches his twelfth pro contest, potentially taking place in the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte undercard this spring, Arum is not willing to wait that long to step up his protege.

The Hall of Fame promoter wants to pitch his sensational talent in with Wilder in what could be one of the top division battles of the year.

Arum’s move comes as Wilder told Hollywood icon Kevin Hart that he would consider his future in the sport.

“Deontay Wilder is a terrific talent. He hits like a mule, as Tyson [Fury] would attest to [through their trilogy],” Arum told Sky Sports. “Pretty much anybody in the heavyweight division would lose to Wilder.

“He should process [whether to walk away].”

On Anderson, he added: “The one guy who will be equipped to beat him, by the end of this year, is Anderson.

“I would be prepared to discuss a potential Wilder vs. Anderson fight by the end of this year.

“We are grooming him to be the next heavyweight champion after Fury,” confirmed the 90-year-old.

DEONTAY WILDER vs. JARED ANDERSON

Anderson stepping up against Wilder after just thirteen or fourteen fights would be a feat in itself, and he would begin a huge underdog to win.

But the fight could certainly sell in the boxing capital of the world, Las Vegas. Nevada boxing fans love it when two bangers get pitched together.

Despite being the favorite, it’s safe to assume that one punch would end the fight. That scenario could happen in the blink of an eye and during any round.

Hopefully, it happens, but it may just be too soon for Anderson.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.