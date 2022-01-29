No matter what Don King says, there’s no heavyweight title fight tonight

January 29th, 2022

David Martin Warr

Don King waved his flags and cheered for his fighters on Friday night as the weigh-in for his heavyweight collision on a world title card took place.

Trevor Bryan and Jonathan Guidry hit the scales as ‘the WBA Regular champion’ out-weighed the challenger by 24 pounds.

It’s safe to say that those who know boxing are not considering Bryan vs. Guidry a world heavyweight title fight.

Guidry was unranked until a few days before getting confirmed as a replacement for Mahmoud Charr, who couldn’t get into the country again.

This scenario shows that rankings don’t mean anything when a promoter has a fighter he wants on the show and to fight for a title.

They can easily lobby the WBA to ask for a rating to make the contest. It’s a shocking and outrageous way to go about your business.

Bryan holds a title in mere name only as the WBA plan to correctly abolish his strap at the soonest opportunity. The secondary holder will get forced to fight Oleksandr Usyk or vacate soon.

Anyway, all parties made weight for the two main bouts, and it’s game time in a few hours.

Fans can purchase Junior Makabu vs. Thabiso Mchunu 2 and Bryan vs. Guidry on Pay Per View.

Full weights:

WBC CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP – 12 ROUNDS

Ilunga Makabu – 197 lbs.

Thabiso Mchunu – 198½ lbs.

Referee: Harvey Dock (New Jersey). Judges: Steve Weisfeld (N.J.), Nathan Palmer (Indiana), Jamie Garayua (Ohio)

WBA HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP– 12 ROUNDS

Trevor Bryan – 268 lbs.

Jonathan Guidry – 246½ lbs.

Referee: Lonnie Scott (Ohio). Judges: Nathan Palmer (Indiana), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.), Brian Kennedy (Ohio)

NABA CRUISERWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS

Johnnie Langston – 199½ lbs.

Nick Kisner – 198½ lbs.

Referee: George Nichols (California). Judges: Brian Kennedy (Ohio), Jamie Garayua (Ohio), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

NABA GOLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE – 10 ROUNDS

DaCarree Scott – 276½ lbs.

Ahmed Hefny – 216 lbs.

Referee: George Nichols (Calif.). Judges: Brian Kennedy (Ohio), Jamie Garayua (Ohio), Nathan Palmer (Indiana)

