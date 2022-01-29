Oleksandr Usyk rated two on all-time WBC list behind Evander Holyfield
Current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk stands rated as the second-best WBC cruiserweight champion of all time behind the legend that is Evander Holyfield.
Usyk appears at two after proving his credentials in two weight classes on the newly-worked list.
Despite only making two belt defenses after dethroning Mairis Briedis in the World Boxing Super Series, Usyk takes a big honor with the World Boxing Council.
Only four-time top division ruler Holyfield makes it above Usyk on the list.
Riding high in the WBN pound for pound rankings, Usyk holds a contract clause to fight Anthony Joshua again this spring.
WBC CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Marvin Camel (US) 1980
2. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) 1980 – 1982
3. S.T. Gordon (US) 1982 – 1983
4. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1983 – 1985
5. Alfonzo Ratliff (US) 1985
6. Bernard Benton (US) 1985 – 1986
7. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1986 – 1988
8. Evander Holyfield (US) 1988
9. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1989 – 1990
10. Massimiliano Duran (Italy) 1990 – 1991
11. Anaclet Wamba (France) 1991 – 1995
12. Marcelo Dominguez (Arg) 1995 – 1998
20th Century
13. Juan Carlos Gomez (Cuba) 1998 – 2002
14. Wayne Braithwaite (Guyana) 2002 – 2005
15. Jean-Marc Mormeck (France) 2007
16. O’Neil Bell (US) 2006 – 2007
17. Jean Marc Mormeck (France)* 2007
18. David Haye (UK) 2007 – 2008
19. Giacobbe Fragomeni (Italy) 2008 – 2009
20. Zsolt Erdei (Hungary) 2008 – 2010
21. Krzystof Wlodarczyk (Poland) 2010 – 2014
22. Grigory Drozd (Russia) 2014 – 2015
23. Tony Bellew (UK) 2016 – 2017
24. Mairis Briedis (Latvia) 2017 – 2018
25. Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine) 2018 – 2019
26. Ilunga Makubu (Congo) 2020 –
* Regained
WBC TOP 10 CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Evander Holyfield (US)
2. Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)
3. Juan Carlos Gomez (Cuba-Germany)
4. David Haye (GB)
5. Tony Bellew (GB)
6. Mairis Briedis (Latvia)
7. Zsolt Erdei (Hungary)
8. Krzystof Wlodarczyk (Poland)
9. Jean-Marc Mormeck (France)
10. Anaclet Wamba (France)
CRUISERWEIGHT WBC HISTORY
In all, 74 cruiserweight world championship bouts have gotten held in the history of the WBC.
And 22 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only two have regained the title: Carlos de Leon (Puerto Rico) three times, Jean-Marc Mormeck (France) one time.
MEMORABLE FIGHTS
Dec. 19, 2020 Ilunga Makabu TKO7 Olanrewaju Durodola – Kinshasa, Dem. Rep. of The Congo
Jan. 31, 2020, Ilunga Makubu W12 Michal Cieslak – Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of The Congo
Nov. 10, 2018 Oleksandr Usyk TKO8 Tony Bellew – Manchester, England
July 21, 2018, Oleksandr Usyk W12 Murat Gassiev – Moscow, Russia
Jan. 27, 2018 Oleksandr Usyk W12 Mairis Briedis – Riga, Latvia
Apr. 1, 2017 Mairis Briedis W12 Marco Huck – Westfalenhalle, Germany
May 29, 2016 Tony Bellew TKO3 Ilunga Makabu – Liverpool, England
Sep. 27, 2014 Grigory Drozd W12 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk – Moscow, Russia
May 15, 2010 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk TKO8 Giacobbe Fragomeni – Lodz, Poland
Oct. 24, 2008 Giacobbe Fragomeni TW8 Rudolf Kraj – Milan, Italy
Mar. 8, 2008, David Haye TKO2 Enzo Maccarinelli – London, England
Jan. 7, 2006, O’Neil Bell KO10 Jean-Marc Mormeck – New York, New York
Apr. 2, 2005, Jean-Marc Mormeck W12 Wayne Braithwaite – Worcester, Massachusetts
Oct. 11, 2002, Wayne Braithwaite TKO10 Vincenzo Cantatore – Lombardia, Italy
2oth Century
Feb. 21, 1998 Juan Carlos Gomez W12 Marcelo Fabian Dominguez – Buenos Aires, Argentina
July 25, 1995 Marcelo Fabian Dominguez TKO9 Akim Tafir – Pyrénées-Atlantiques, France
July 20, 1991, Anaclet Wamba TKO11 Massimiliano Duran – Palermo, Sicily
” 27, 1990 Massimiliano Duran WDQ11 Carlos DeLeon – Capo d’Orlando, Sicily
May 17, 1989, Carlos DeLeon TKO9 Sammy Reeson – London, England
Apr. 9, 1988, Evander Holyfield TKO8 Carlos DeLeon – Las Vegas, Nevada
Feb. 24, 1982, Carlos DeLeon TKO8 Marvin Camel – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Mar. 31, 1980, Marvin Camel W15 Mate Parlov – Las Vegas, Nevada
Dec. 8, 1979, Marvin Camel D15 Mate Parlov – Split, Croatia
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.
World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.