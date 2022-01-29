Oleksandr Usyk rated two on all-time WBC list behind Evander Holyfield

January 29th, 2022

Current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk stands rated as the second-best WBC cruiserweight champion of all time behind the legend that is Evander Holyfield.

Usyk appears at two after proving his credentials in two weight classes on the newly-worked list.

Despite only making two belt defenses after dethroning Mairis Briedis in the World Boxing Super Series, Usyk takes a big honor with the World Boxing Council.

Only four-time top division ruler Holyfield makes it above Usyk on the list.

Riding high in the WBN pound for pound rankings, Usyk holds a contract clause to fight Anthony Joshua again this spring.

WBC CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Marvin Camel (US) 1980

2. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) 1980 – 1982

3. S.T. Gordon (US) 1982 – 1983

4. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1983 – 1985

5. Alfonzo Ratliff (US) 1985

6. Bernard Benton (US) 1985 – 1986

7. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1986 – 1988

8. Evander Holyfield (US) 1988

9. Carlos de Leon (P. Rico) * 1989 – 1990

10. Massimiliano Duran (Italy) 1990 – 1991

11. Anaclet Wamba (France) 1991 – 1995

12. Marcelo Dominguez (Arg) 1995 – 1998

20th Century

13. Juan Carlos Gomez (Cuba) 1998 – 2002

14. Wayne Braithwaite (Guyana) 2002 – 2005

15. Jean-Marc Mormeck (France) 2007

16. O’Neil Bell (US) 2006 – 2007

17. Jean Marc Mormeck (France)* 2007

18. David Haye (UK) 2007 – 2008

19. Giacobbe Fragomeni (Italy) 2008 – 2009

20. Zsolt Erdei (Hungary) 2008 – 2010

21. Krzystof Wlodarczyk (Poland) 2010 – 2014

22. Grigory Drozd (Russia) 2014 – 2015

23. Tony Bellew (UK) 2016 – 2017

24. Mairis Briedis (Latvia) 2017 – 2018

25. Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine) 2018 – 2019

26. Ilunga Makubu (Congo) 2020 –

* Regained

WBC TOP 10 CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Evander Holyfield (US)

2. Oleksandr Usyk (Ukraine)

3. Juan Carlos Gomez (Cuba-Germany)

4. David Haye (GB)

5. Tony Bellew (GB)

6. Mairis Briedis (Latvia)

7. Zsolt Erdei (Hungary)

8. Krzystof Wlodarczyk (Poland)

9. Jean-Marc Mormeck (France)

10. Anaclet Wamba (France)

CRUISERWEIGHT WBC HISTORY

In all, 74 cruiserweight world championship bouts have gotten held in the history of the WBC.

And 22 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only two have regained the title: Carlos de Leon (Puerto Rico) three times, Jean-Marc Mormeck (France) one time.

MEMORABLE FIGHTS

Dec. 19, 2020 Ilunga Makabu TKO7 Olanrewaju Durodola – Kinshasa, Dem. Rep. of The Congo

Jan. 31, 2020, Ilunga Makubu W12 Michal Cieslak – Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of The Congo

Nov. 10, 2018 Oleksandr Usyk TKO8 Tony Bellew – Manchester, England

July 21, 2018, Oleksandr Usyk W12 Murat Gassiev – Moscow, Russia

Jan. 27, 2018 Oleksandr Usyk W12 Mairis Briedis – Riga, Latvia

Apr. 1, 2017 Mairis Briedis W12 Marco Huck – Westfalenhalle, Germany

May 29, 2016 Tony Bellew TKO3 Ilunga Makabu – Liverpool, England

Sep. 27, 2014 Grigory Drozd W12 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk – Moscow, Russia

May 15, 2010 Krzysztof Wlodarczyk TKO8 Giacobbe Fragomeni – Lodz, Poland

Oct. 24, 2008 Giacobbe Fragomeni TW8 Rudolf Kraj – Milan, Italy

Mar. 8, 2008, David Haye TKO2 Enzo Maccarinelli – London, England

Jan. 7, 2006, O’Neil Bell KO10 Jean-Marc Mormeck – New York, New York

Apr. 2, 2005, Jean-Marc Mormeck W12 Wayne Braithwaite – Worcester, Massachusetts

Oct. 11, 2002, Wayne Braithwaite TKO10 Vincenzo Cantatore – Lombardia, Italy

2oth Century

Feb. 21, 1998 Juan Carlos Gomez W12 Marcelo Fabian Dominguez – Buenos Aires, Argentina

July 25, 1995 Marcelo Fabian Dominguez TKO9 Akim Tafir – Pyrénées-Atlantiques, France

July 20, 1991, Anaclet Wamba TKO11 Massimiliano Duran – Palermo, Sicily

” 27, 1990 Massimiliano Duran WDQ11 Carlos DeLeon – Capo d’Orlando, Sicily

May 17, 1989, Carlos DeLeon TKO9 Sammy Reeson – London, England

Apr. 9, 1988, Evander Holyfield TKO8 Carlos DeLeon – Las Vegas, Nevada

Feb. 24, 1982, Carlos DeLeon TKO8 Marvin Camel – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Mar. 31, 1980, Marvin Camel W15 Mate Parlov – Las Vegas, Nevada

Dec. 8, 1979, Marvin Camel D15 Mate Parlov – Split, Croatia

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.

