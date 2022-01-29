Deontay Wilder unlikely as Oleksandr Usyk warm-up remains AJ option

Promoter Eddie Hearn admitted there was a ‘smart play’ somewhere for Anthony Joshua but don’t expect that to be a fight with Deontay Wilder.

Joshua got linked to stepping aside to allow Tyson Fury a fight with Oleksandr Usyk last week until a forced Friday WBC purse bid ended those talks.

Hearn stated AJ would consider a warm-up fight for Usyk. But also, that it wasn’t about getting a free payday.

According to Hearn, bringing a new pair of eyes into his training camp was the primary factor for considering the Usyk delay.

“A lot of people who know boxing know that if you’re going to a new trainer, people will say, ‘It’s a very smart move.’ [to delay the Usyk fight].

“And then, on the other hand, it’s, ‘Oh, you’re ducking him.’ You can’t win,” said Hearn to Sky Sports. “Anthony has never ducked anyone. He won’t want to let one person think he’s ducking that challenge.

“Sometimes, you have to think with your head. There is a smart play here somewhere, but Anthony is not about the money.

“If the plan makes sense from a development point of view. To work with a new trainer, maybe having a fight first, going into a much bigger fight. Yeah, I can see sense in it.

“It’s not, ‘Yeah, hopefully, you get the winner,’ and then Fury fights Usyk, and then Fury decides to be inactive for two years.

“He’s not out there looking for another fight, looking for a step-aside.

“He will, as always, be the one that calls the shots. He’s made it clear at the moment what that shot looks like.”

DEONTAY WILDER

WBN speculated that Wilder could come into play for Joshua as an alternative to facing Usyk. Wilder vs. Joshua should have happened in 2018, as WBN reported extensively and exclusively at that time.

However, in 2022 and with both coming off a loss, that time doesn’t look to be now. The fight would be a tougher sell than usual as the pair need to get back to being their destructive selves.

Joshua now has a huge decision to make on whether or not he goes through with the contract he put in place himself after such a damaging defeat.

Usyk is at far shorter odds with bookmakers than he was for the first bout with AJ, with a stoppage favored this time around.

Can Joshua risk a third career loss at this stage? – It would be unthinkable.

Regarding Deontay Wilder, going down the PBC also-ran route before battling Andy Ruiz Jr. on Pay Per View remains the smart play where he is concerned.

