Willie Limond’s son Jake, trained by Anthony Crolla, makes pro debut on Feb 4

January 28th, 2022

Boxing has a rich history of sons following their fathers into the ring, with varying results! Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has found it hard to box in his famous father’s shadow, while Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr are both currently doing their dad’s proud.

On February 4, another son of one of Britain’s great fighters will make his pro debut – Jake Limond. At the Normandy Hotel in Renfrew on a Saltire Boxing Promotions card, Jake steps through the ropes for the first time as a professional, with Anthony Crolla in his corner – and the card being filmed by Fightzone to be broadcast at a later date.

Jake has big boots to fill! Willie Limond was one of Scotland’s best; a former British, Commonwealth, European and WBU ‘World’ champ, Willie boxed some fantastic fighters – including Amir Khan and Erik Morales – and lost just five times in 46 outings (one of those defeats coming to former world champ, and family friend, Crolla!).

It’s baby steps for Jake who, at 18, will be one of Britain’s youngest active fighters. With just 15 amateur bouts under his belt – including becoming Scottish champion – the fledgling fighter will be learning on the job, but says if he can outdo his father by the time he’s hung up his gloves then it will be a job very well done.

“I didn’t have an extensive amateur career but did win the Scottish Championships,” explained Jake. “My dad’s a massive inspiration and if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be boxing. He got me into boxing when I was younger, and he’s my coach. I went to a few of his fights when I was younger, and that was incredible.

“It’s been two years since my last fight and I’m buzzing, I can’t wait to get in the ring and be on Fightzone. What can the Fightzone viewers expect from me? They can expect a dodgy haircut, that’s for sure! Seriously though, I want to put on a good performance, I can box and fight and I’ll adapt to whoever’s in front of me.

“It’s early days and I’ll take it fight by fight but my dad was a two-weight Commonwealth champion, so I’d like to be a three-weight Commonwealth champ!”

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on Jake,” said dad, Willie. “He’s doing well in the gym and he’s training hard. He’s doing things better than I was at his age; he’s very professional and works hard. He’s still a baby in boxing terms, but if he keeps applying himself then I can see him winning a few titles.”

Iain Wilson from Saltire Boxing Promotions, stated: “It’s great that Fightzone are picking this show up. It’s fantastic for these young fighters who are just coming through to be on a platform like Fightzone. It’ll be a really good show for the viewers. We have Callen McAulay on the bill, who’s unbeaten in eight, is a real talent and should be fighting for his first title soon.

“We’ll take it slow with Jake, he has big boots to fill but if he’s anything like his dad then he’ll be one to watch for the future as well.”

Appearing on the show will be unbeaten welterweight Callen McAulay 8-0 (2), Martin Crossan 1-0, Jake Limond (debut), Jack Turner 3-0 and Ahmed Mweva 13-2-1 (2).