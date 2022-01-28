WBC lightweight tournament throws up potential instant classics

January 28th, 2022

The semifinals of the World Cup Boxing Series’ (WCBS) inaugural “4-Man Lightweight Tournament,” presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, has the potential to have two instant classics on February 24th.

All the Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing-promoted action will be streamed on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, live and exclusively from Palenque De La Expo in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has sanctioned the WCBS’ “4-Man lightweight Tournament,” created by CEO Terry Hollan and matchmaker Guy Taylor, and the winner will be crowned the WBC Latino Lightweight Champion, as well as positioned in the WBC’s top 15 ratings.

The WCBS “4-Man Tournament” semifinals matchups are Luis “Koreano” Torres (14-0, 9 KOs) vs. Rodolfo “Rudy” Flores (14-5, 6 KOs), Isai “Gaga” Hernandez (11-2-2, 7 KOs) vs. Irving “Poderoso” Castillo (11-2, 7 KOs).

Semifinal’s action will be contested in 8-round bouts, 10 rounds for the championship final. The WCBS will also feature one “overtime” round, if needed, to declare a winner in the event of a draw upon the conclusion of the scheduled distance.

WCBS will also be offering a “Fight of the Night” and “Knockout” bonuses to each contestant through the duration of its “4-Man Lightweight Tournament.”

The 20-year-old Torres, a former WBC Youth Silver lightweight champion, is the No. 1 seed and pre-tournament favorite who will be fighting at home.

“I am very happy about this opportunity,” Torres said. “Thank you to the WCBS, WBC, RJJ Boxing and UFC FIGHT PASS for making this possible. He’s (Flores) a tough, good boxer who likes to fight at a distance if he can. Nothing I haven’t seen before.

“My style is to attack at all times. I love to go for the knockout and give fans what they want to see. My fights will always go my way. Attacking from the very beginning, I hope he stands and throws with me as he says. Either way I’m coming after him. I predict pain for him and a knockout win for me before round 5.”

The 26-year-old Flores has impressive victories against Jesus Acosta Zazueta (16-5-2) and Jairo Lopez (18-5).

“It’s very important for me to be fighting in this tournament,” Flores noted. “I want to thank the WCBS and WBC for the opportunity to be part of their tournament. I know my opponent is a southpaw, but I really don’t care to know much about him. He has very good skills but that doesn’t bother me at all.

“I like to box on the outside, keep my distance, and control the pace. I think this fight is going to be a war! I am very excited for this match-up and I hope Torres is ready for a fight. I will win this fight by decision.”

Venezuelan knockout artist Fradimil Macayo (15-1, 13 KOs) faces unbeaten Mexican fighter Armando Ramirez (5-0-1,2 KOs) in an 8-round bout.

Undefeated 19-year-old prospect Jorge “Jorgito” Cota (6-0, 4 KOs), the youngest in the famed Mexican fightin’ Montiel family, led by his grandfather Fernando Montiel, meets Guatemalan challenger Rene “Kampana” de Leon Mazariegos (7-3, 4 KOs), in a scheduled 6-rounder.