Unbeaten Frank ‘The Tank’ Hogan returns Feb 12th

January 28th, 2022

“It’s Tank Time!” Undefeated prospect Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan (9-0, 9 KOs) will be in the ring February 12th on a mission to extend his perfect pro record versus Vincent Floyd (4-11-2, 2 KOs) in an 8-round Special Welterweight Attraction on the “St. Valentine’s Day’s Massacre” card, presented by Vertex Promotions, at Moseley’s On The Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts.

“It’s (streak) very important for me,” Hogan said. “I don’t look at it as going 10 for 10. I don’t think I need to knockout my opponent as quickly as possible. I don’t go out there looking for a knockout unless I set up an opponent and hurt him. Through the fight I get better and better. I know I can take out a lot of fighters because I know how hard I hit. My left is my best punch. I can knockout guys with my jab, but I’ve knocked out guys with a right hook, too.

“I go into the ring knowing I’m going to take the heart and will away from who I’m fighting. Everybody is looking at me. They know I’m the real deal and how hard I hit. Some come with the will to win, but once I hit them, they just run or hold. I’m going to put them to sleep.”

The 21-year-old southpaw Hogan, fighting out of Weymouth (MA), has knocked out each of his 9 professional opponents to date. The popular fighter was a celebrated amateur boxer, highlighted by his gold-medal performance at the 2019 New England Golden Gloves Championships.

Hogan’s as smart about boxing as he is skilled. “Frank The Tank” understands that there is no rush to accelerate the pace of his career.

“I don’t want to rush,” Hogan remarked. “I’m only 21 and there’s still a lot of development. I know a lot, but I believe I can learn more. You don’t just transfer from the amateurs to pros. You need to go rounds. Boxing isn’t all about knockouts. I need to gain experience, not only in the ring, but all around. If I get a good offer, though, I’ll take it. ‘It’s Tank Time’ not their time.”

Although his opponent has changed, he is aware that Floyd is tall, long, and that he likes to give and take. “But I’m looking to take him out cold, not have the referee stop the fight,” Hogan added. “I want to start 2002 with a bang by leaving him on the mat.”

Undefeated super lightweight Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (12-0, 9 KO), of Lawrence (MA) will headline “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre”, in the 8-round main event against Zack Kuhn (10-10-1, 5 KOs).

Another undefeated prospect, welterweight James “The Slim Reaper” Perella’s (8-0, 5 KOs), takes on tough Mexican challenger Danny “Venado” Flores (15-26-1, 8 KOs) in an 8-round fight, which has been elevated to the co-featured event. Perella, fighting out of Mansfield, Massachusetts, is matched tough is a 4-time USA New England Championships and 4-time New England Golden Gloves Champion.

Irish eyes will be once again as Galway light heavyweight Tommy “The Kid” O’Toole” (2-0, 2 KOs) returns to his second home. The 2019 Irish Elite Championship gold medalist is a powerful southpaw returning to the Boston area for his third pro fight. He faces an opponent to be determined.

Three 6-round bouts are on tap: Dorchester (MA) lightweight Jonathan Depina (6-1, 4 KOs) vs. Jonathan “El Guapo” Hernan Godoy (5-12), South Boston super welterweight Joe Farina (7-1, 4 KOs) vs. Rynell Griffin (8-49-2, 2 KOs), and Houston super lightweight Miranda “El Alacrana” Reyes (5-0-1, 3 KOs) vs. Jaica Pavilus (1-4-1, 1 KO).

Popular Dorchester featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), a 2016 Rocky Marciano Tournament champion, squares off with Mike Fowler (7-42, 2 KOs).

Also fighting on the undercard in four-round bouts is Southbridge (MA) super featherweight Alex Rivera (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Brandon Grimmett (0-5), as well as the Davidson brothers from Kansas City (KS), super lightweight Marcus (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Rakim Johnson (6-15-1, 5 KOs), and pro-debuting lightweight Marcell, a 2-time Ringside World and 2019 National Golden Gloves Champion.

Fighters subject to change.

Tickets are on sale for $85.00 and up (ringside), $75.00 (general admission) and $50.00 (standing room). Tickets are available to purchase online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-valentines-day-massacre-21222-tickets-243038654157?aff=ebdssbdestsearch or contact any of the competing fighters to purchase tickets.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm. ET with the first bout scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.