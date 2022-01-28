Popular Boxing Events to Bet on in 2022

2022 holds numerous exciting upcoming boxing events that punters can look forward to. Without a doubt, it will be an interesting year for the sporting world and boxing in specific. Over the past two to three years, a lot of disruptions happened in the sporting industry, thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Big changes were made to sports events and some were even canceled. Sports content creators have had to explore different ways to get betting markets for UFC, MMA and boxing explained concerning the happening in the world. These few years were indeed disappointing and very frustrating for sports fans, including boxing fans.

With the Covid-19 still ravaging, 2022 will still have its challenges for the sporting world but fans can look forward to an exciting year nonetheless. So, in light of this, we curate some popular boxing events that boxing enthusiasts can look forward to betting on in 2022. Let us check them out!

Joshua Taylor vs. Jack Catterall: February 26, 2022

This is undoubtedly a major event that will highlight the best that the light-welterweight division offers this year. Joshua Taylor will be defending his unquestionable status as the world’s best in the weight class.

He will be putting the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF super lightweight championships in the line to battle it out with Jack Catterall. The event will take place at the SSE Hydro Glasgow. The event is anticipated to be the highlight of the early months of 2022.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

This is one of the biggest boxing events anticipated in 2022. Fury sent the world into shock in 2015 when he defeated Ukrainian legend, Wladimir Klitschko and won the titles of IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO, and The Ring heavyweight. Now, the belts are back in Ukraine in 2022.

Of course, the belts are not with Klitschko but with Oleksandr Usyk. Fury is not finding this funny and he has vowed to claim the belts lost out by Brit Joshua. The world is waiting for this fight and it is a boxing match to look forward to and bet on in 2022.

Ilunga Makabu vs. Saul Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez has upped his game, cleaning up in the super middleweight division. The goal is to move up the weight cadre and 2022. Unfortunately, Ilunga Makabu thinks otherwise.

According to him, Canelo is making a big mistake, a mistake that he, Makabu, will take advantage of in upcoming matches. When the match between these two eventually happens in 2022, it will be worth betting on.

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

This fight is a bit complicated being a spillover of the biggest fight in British boxing history that was suspended when Deontay Wilder won the court case to have his third fight with Fury. Although Fury won the trilogy, the delay led to Joshua having to defend his title against Oleksandr Usyk. Oleksandr won the match.

That means the fight would no longer be the heavyweight unification series that has been anticipated. Although a lot of confusion is ongoing right now, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will go against each other and there is likely to be a rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usky to also look forward to.

Conclusion

There you have the top 4 boxing events to look forward to this year. When these boxing matches come up, they will be worth putting your money on.