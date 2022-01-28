Nico Ali Walsh appoints new head trainer for imminent ring return

January 28th, 2022

Top Rank’s surging middleweight prospect, Nico Ali Walsh (3-0, 2 KOs), the grandson of Muhammad Ali, will now have a new head coach guiding his corner when he steps in the ring this Saturday, January 29th against Jeremiah Yeager (1-1-1, 1 KO).

Former heavyweight boxer and Joe Frazier protégé Richard T. Slone will now serve as chief cornerman for Nico Ali Walsh.

Walsh’s next bout is promoted by Top Rank Inc. and will air live on ESPN+ from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with undercard coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

“Working with Slone is a blessing to my career”, said Nico Ali Walsh. “Most people recognize Rich Slone as the world’s greatest boxing artist but I’ve known him for many years. I know his extensive background working with Joe Frazier and Emanuel Steward as a professional boxing trainer. Together we will do great things.”

“Working with Nico is something I never anticipated but I have known him for most of his life and I know that he has a good work ethic,” said Slone, who spent over a decade training boxers and working corners for top fighters with Emanuel Steward. Nico has worked very hard in preparation for this fight and I think that will show in his performance”,

Richard Slone spent over a decade as the Vice President of Kronk Gym and is known globally for his incredible talent as an artist, having painted some of the most iconic pieces in boxing history.

He’s the official artist for the International Boxing Hall of Fame and has had his artwork grace the cover of Ring Magazine.